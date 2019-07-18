Apex Plastics Adds New View Stripe Capability

BROOKFIELD, Mo., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Plastics is pleased to announce the addition of a view stripe capability to its bottle production. This new capability will allow the company to offer its customers an added feature that will make their products stand apart in the marketplace.

View striping is available on molds that are compatible with Bekum H-155 blow molding machines. The view stripe is created by extruding a natural stripe into a colored bottle so that the contents are visible. No mold modifications are required for this process.

"At Apex Plastics we always strive to offer our customers more options," said Damon Neff, President of Apex Plastics. "All the investments we make into our company's expansion of products is done with our customers in mind."

The view stripe enables the user to visualize the levels of content inside the bottle. These bottles can be used for products such as fuel, oil, lubricants, detergents, and more. Apex Plastics' blow molding operation has the capability of producing bottles in a variety of colors and sizes. For more information visit our website www.apexplastics.com and fill out the information request form.

About Apex Plastics

Plastics blow molding manufacturer, Apex Plastics, specializes in low-cost, high-quality custom and proprietary blow-molded bottles, containers and shapes. Apex was purchased by PCE in 1993. The company is equipped to handle a wide variety of run sizes and configurations. For more information, visit http://www.apexplastics.com.

PCE Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1993, has three divisions with manufacturing capabilities in blow-molding, injection molding and profile extrusion. HTI Plastics and Lincoln Plastics are located in Lincoln, NE, while Apex Plastics is located in Brookfield, MO. PCE, Inc., serves customers across the global and offers solutions for every size of company. www.pce.us.com

