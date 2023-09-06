Apex Shooting Center, a $20 million public shooting range, is now open in Fort Lauderdale!

The new shooting center features 28 shooting lanes with instructors who are friendly, energetic, and highly skilled to guarantee your visit will, safe, high-quality and fun. Apex rentals feature brand-name pistols, rifles, and machine guns outfitted with an array of mounted optics. Our range features the latest PILOT™ computerized target systems for training and the ultimate in shooting games. The sophisticated ventilation system, including HEPA filtration, surpasses all established guidelines for air quality so you will never smell like smoke.

Apex Shooting Center is also a full-service firearm and firearm accessory retailer featuring all major brands and many hard-to-find exotic firearms. Our on-site range and inventory of rental firearms lets you "try before you buy". In addition, a full catalog of gunsmithing services is available on-site.

Apex Shooting Center is the perfect venue to host your next team-building event, client meeting or group party! We have classroom/meeting space available for groups of up to 30 people. Pair your meeting with a catered meal provided by Apex Gourmet, our on-site catering kitchen which can prepare everything from iconic burgers and tacos to pasta, BBQ, and pizza.

"The goal of Apex Shooting Center is to provide residents and tourists of South Florida with a safe and fun shooting experience unlike any currently available. Along with our private "guntry club" The Founders Shooting Club, Fort Lauderdale now has two of the most modern shooting facilities in the country. We will also be offering Apex Shooting Center to help train members of law enforcement so they can always be the most prepared and safe" -Victor Grillo, owner.

SOURCE APEX Shooting Center

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.