Apex Shooting Center Retail Store Opens in Fort Lauderdale!!

APEX Shooting Center

20 Oct, 2023, 08:12 ET

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Shooting Center has now opened its our 20,000sqft+ retail superstore featuring the largest selection of firearms and accessories in Southeast Florida. Apex has something for everyone! From concealed carry guns to long range, precision rifles and everything in between. 

Apex also offers optics, accessories, ammo and NFA items and a full gunsmith shop. Our highly-trained consultant sales staff ensure you get the right tools for the job. Whether it be concealed carry protection, full size pistol, ultra premium limited edition brands, or tactical rifles - rest assured we have the very best the industry has to offer.

Featured brands include:

  • Glock
  • Sig Sauer
  • Smith & Wesson
  • HK
  • Staccato
  • FN
  • Trijicon
  • Eotech.

"Apex with its 21 lane gun range believes in 'try before you buy' policy to ensure that you make the right purchase. Take one of our rental guns out for a test drive. If you like what you're shooting, we will credit your range fee against the cost of a gun purchase. Nobody else in this area can make that offer." - Victor Grillo, owner.

SOURCE APEX Shooting Center

