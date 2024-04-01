Apex Social Announces Care Professional AND Host Family of the Year Contests

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Social, a leading provider of caregiver placement services, is thrilled to announce the winners of its yearly Care Professional of the Year and Host Family of the Year contests. These contests aim to celebrate the exceptional individuals who go above and beyond in their roles as caregivers and host families, respectively.

The Care Professional of the Year contest invited host families to nominate their outstanding care professionals by submitting essays or videos that vividly illustrate why their caregiver deserves this prestigious honor. Families were encouraged to highlight the unique qualities and contributions of their caregiver, emphasizing how they have empowered their children and embodied Apex's mission to unlock their full potential. Whether through exceptional caregiving skills, community involvement, or a deep commitment to embracing cultural diversity, Apex Social sought compelling stories that showcased the transformative impact of these caregivers on the lives of the families they serve.

"We are continually inspired by the dedication and compassion of our Care Professionals, who play a vital role in enriching the lives of the families they serve," said Sarah Kodinsky, CEO of Apex Social. "Through this contest, we aim to shine a spotlight on their outstanding contributions and recognize their invaluable role in our community."

Similarly, the Host Family of the Year contest invited Care Professionals to nominate their exceptional host families, highlighting the characteristics that make them stand out. Care Professionals were encouraged to share stories of how their host families have not only made them feel welcome but have also actively supported their professional and personal growth. Whether through fostering a nurturing environment, encouraging cultural exchange, or providing opportunities for development, Apex Social sought to honor host families who went the extra mile in creating meaningful connections with their caregivers.

"We recognize the importance of fostering strong bonds between Care Professionals and host families, as these relationships are at the heart of our mission to provide exceptional care," said Kodinsky. "Through this contest, we hope to celebrate the incredible host families who embody the spirit of hospitality and support, making a lasting impact on the caregivers who become part of their family."

After careful consideration, the winners of the Care Professional of the Year contest are:

First Place: Hannah Elixmann (NJ); Runners-Up: Sarah Schmitt (NJ), Yasmin Kerscher (NJ), and Tobias Bosse (CA)

Also after careful consideration, the winners of the Host Family of the Year contest are:

First Place: the Nicholson Family (MA); Second Place: the Phillips Family (FL); Third Place: the Peters Family (VA).

Winners were selected by a panel of judges based on the compelling nature of the nominations and their alignment with Apex Social's core values. All nominees will receive Honorable Mention Certificates and copies of the nomination letters. The winners and runners-up will also receive cash rewards or their equivalent in gifts.

About Apex Social: Founded in 2008, Apex Social Group is the leading Child Care Provider for families with children of all abilities and all ages - from newborns to young adults. Apex Social is particularly situated to assist families with children who have special needs as our Apex Care Professionals - both from the United States and abroad - have specialized training in fields which include nursing, occupational and physical therapy, and speech therapy. Apex Social offers a boutique-style service experience that reaches beyond the traditional nanny agency service.

