APEX Surface Care Providing Free Disinfecting Services For Nonprofits

DALLAS, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APEX Surface Care , a public benefit corporation and the nation's most experienced, reliable and sustainable specialty commercial maintenance company, today announced a new program providing free cleaning and disinfecting services to nonprofits including women's shelters, family and child crisis centers, homeless shelters and food banks in Texas, Colorado and California. The program is designed to provide critical services to agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing the company's long-standing commitment and social mission to serving its community and giving back to those in need.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, homeless populations are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, and precautions should be taken to ensure shelters are safely and thoroughly disinfected. APEX Surface Care is helping nonprofits like these maintain a healthy, safe environment for their constituents.

APEX Surface Care launched the free cleaning program after one of its largest customers – a Fortune 50 company based in Northern California – committed to paying the company for its contracted building maintenance services, even though its offices were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. APEX Surface Care realized it could pay this generous act forward by offering services to high-risk, underserved populations.

"Community service has been part of the fabric of our company from day one, and we saw this as an opportunity to expand our current give-back programs at a time when our services are most needed," said Thomas Hollands, founder and CEO of APEX Surface Care. "Rather than pocket the money, we put our employees to work helping our local communities. We plan to expand this initial program and will continue to provide free cleaning programs to non-profits every year, with our own investment."

APEX is asking shelters, food banks and nonprofits that are in need of disinfecting services to email [email protected] to make a request. The services APEX Surface Care is offering to nonprofits include:

Electrostatic-applied disinfection services as well as touchpoint and Level 2 cleaning and disinfecting, using only the safest non-toxic products (EPA N list registered products).

Carpet and floor cleaning and sanitizing to rid soft surfaces of pathogens, and slow the rate of any virus or bacteria's spread.

Highly trained technicians in appropriate personal protection equipment (PPE) to manage and conduct all the labor.

APEX Surface Care has implemented numerous community give-back programs including an employee-giving fund which matches employee donations to any 501c(3) nonprofit; commitments to Together We Rise, which benefits foster children; and support for American Forests, the nation's oldest nonprofit conservation organization. APEX also founded Women in Facilities Management (WIFM), the only professional organization focused solely on furthering the advancement of women in commercial facilities management careers.

To date, APEX has provided complimentary cleaning services to the following nonprofit organizations:

East Bay Agency For Children's (Calif.)

Denver Boys and Girls Club (Colo.)

and Girls Club (Colo.) St. Vincent De Paul of Alameda County (Calif.)

of (Calif.) Tenderloin District (Calif.)

GateHouse Grapevine ( Texas )

) Edgewood Center for Children and Families (Calif.)

Project Youth (Calif.)

About APEX Surface Care

For more than 20 years, APEX Surface Care has maintained and restored millions of interior square feet for image-conscious organizations and companies. Committed to the highest standards of environmental sustainability, equity and corporate social responsibility, APEX Surface Care is a values-based business that operates throughout North America, and serves some of the world's most recognized brands. APEX Surface Care is a wholly owned subsidiary of Corporate Floors, a B Corp-certified flooring provider, and the sister company to Texas Carpet Recycling. To learn more about APEX Surface Care including its services, environmental standards and the company's social responsibility commitment, please visit www.goapex.com.

