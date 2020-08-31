APEX Surface Care to Apply First EPA-Approved Long-Lasting Protective Disinfectant SurfaceWise®2 to Fight Spread of COVID-19

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APEX Surface Care , the nation's most experienced, reliable and sustainable surface care company, announced a partnership today with Allied BioScience to deploy SurfaceWise®2 , the only long-lasting protective disinfectant approved by the EPA to kill and prevent the spread of pathogens, including the novel coronavirus, from living on surfaces. While the company is working with the EPA to extend durability claims, independent studies have already shown durability of the product for up to 90 days.

"SurfaceWise2 is a critical tool that transforms how any building that serves the public can employ lasting protection from COVID-19. There simply isn't another solution like it that can make the same claims," said Thomas Holland, CEO of APEX Surface Care. "We've been tracking surface coating technology closely through the pandemic and have been hesitant to recommend these solutions, as most companies are making false claims about the efficacy of their products. We are proud to partner with Allied BioScience as they have the actual science and EPA approval to back up their claims. Our pledge is to continue to provide these services correctly and safely, and at a fair, reasonable price."

When used as directed and applied properly, SurfaceWise2 is a nontoxic solution that provides an invisible barrier to kill viruses such as the coronavirus on interior work surfaces. APEX Surface Care is one of only a couple of dozen companies nationwide currently in queue to be trained and capable of applying SurfaceWise2.

APEX Surface Care has teams of trained professionals that have over a decade of experience with the electrostatic spraying technology used to apply Surfacewise2, which will enable them to deploy SurfaceWise2 quickly and effectively. Its long history of safely applying cleaning solutions in corporate, medical, educational and public spaces gives APEX the experience and know-how to do the job right. The company operates throughout North America with major locations in Texas, Colorado and California.

Due to the pandemic, many companies have claimed to be able to clean and disinfect buildings, yet most are not using industry best practices, nor the correct safety measures. As a result, many buildings are not actually clean, and in some cases, solutions deployed improperly by these inexperienced companies can cause harm to health and property. Additionally, some upstart cleaning companies have charged exorbitant fees for their services, taking advantage of unsuspecting building owners and managers during the pandemic.

As a Certified B Corporation , APEX Surface Care meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. It is committed to being an honest, effective partner to Allied BioScience to help apply SurfaceWise2.

Facility managers, building owners, companies, schools, hospitals and more can schedule an appointment or get a free estimate for SurfaceWise2 application at 844-462-7391 or contact APEX at [email protected]

About APEX Surface Care

For more than 20 years, APEX Surface Care has maintained and restored millions of interior square feet for image-conscious companies. Committed to the highest standards of environmental sustainability, equity and corporate social responsibility, APEX is a B Corp-certified business that operates throughout North America and serves some of the world's most recognized brands and companies. APEX Surface Care is a wholly owned subsidiary of Corporate Floors, a B Corp-certified flooring provider, and the sister company to Texas Carpet Recycling and APEX Property Services. To learn more about APEX Surface Care including its services, environmental standards and social responsibility commitment, please visit www.goapex.com

SOURCE APEX Surface Care