Apex Tool Group Leverages Performitiv To Measure Learning Impact and Performance

CHICAGO, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Tool Group (ATG) is a global manufacturer of hand and power tools, employing over 7,500 associates. When ATG was launching its refreshed talent development content, it selected Performitiv to measure the impact and performance of these strategic programs. ATG is a leader and innovator in its industry, and wanted to ensure it could effectively and easily measure the impact of its curriculum. Performitiv was selected as a cost-effective, modern technology solution to automate the learning measurement process and deliver data-driven insights to the talent development team.

"As a metrics and results-driven organization, the ability to measure the performance and impact of our strategic talent investments is critical," shared Katy Hofer, Director, Global Talent Management. "Our course attendees find the survey tool very user friendly, and our talent development team appreciates the way Performitiv summarizes survey feedback. This allows us to easily identify areas of opportunity, and take action to continually improve our associate development curriculum."

"Performitiv is pleased to partner with a world-class organization like Apex Tool Group. Its data-driven approach to ensuring high quality and strategically aligned learning allows ATG's HR team to show the value of talent investments, which ultimately drive more engagement and productivity on the job," commented Kent Barnett, CEO of Performitiv.

The Performitiv technology automates the proprietary Impact Optimization Model™ that gives learning practitioners a practical and statistically sound approach to measure learning value. The technology makes it easy to capture impact ratings using responsive evaluations while also automating the gathering of business operations data to annotate and associate learning impact on results. The software provides analysis that illuminates a course's impact on programs, people and results while leveraging workflow automation that allows users to collaborate and improve over time.

About Performitiv

Performitiv is modern, learning measurement software. Through our Impact Optimization Model and our technology we help organizations measure, communicate and improve their story of impact. For more information Performitiv please visit performitiv.com.

Contact for inquiries related to this PR:

Jeffrey A. Berk,

Performitiv COO

212033@email4pr.com

872 225 0075 (phone)

SOURCE Performitiv

Related Links

http://performitiv.com

