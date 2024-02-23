APEX TRADER FUNDING ANNOUNCES $100 MILLION CUSTOMER PAYOUT

ONLINE TRADING PLATFORM CONTINUES TO PAY OUT MORE TO TRADERS COMPARED TO OTHER FUTURE PROP TRADING PLATFORMS

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Trader Funding, an innovative online evaluation and funding platform offering the lowest cost and the highest contract plans, today announced that it has paid out just over $100 million to traders utilizing their platform.

In the last 90 days alone, compensation totaled $37 million with the average monthly payout of $7,302,827 to traders since January 2023.

"Today's record payout numbers show that traders continue to flock to Apex as their number one choice compared to other platforms," said Darrell Martin, CEO and Founder of Apex Trader Funding. "My only question to traders who haven't joined the Apex community is, how much was your last payout? We invite you to join what thousands of traders are finding out for themselves: Apex is built by traders who are driven to find success each and every day."

About Apex Trader Funding

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Apex Trader Funding is a community of traders offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost, highest contract funding plans. Founded in 2021 by Darrell Martin, Apex Trader Funding is a thriving community of traders from over 150 countries.

