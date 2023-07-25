APEX TRADER FUNDING ANNOUNCES HIGHEST AVERAGE PAYOUTS TO TRADERS

News provided by

Apex Trader Funding

25 Jul, 2023, 18:05 ET

ONLINE TRADING PLATFORM HAS PAID OUT MORE TO TRADERS COMPARED TO OTHER FUTURE PROP TRADING PLATFORMS

AUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Trader Funding, an innovative online trader funding platform offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost and highest contract plans, announced today that their platform has paid out over $12 million to traders in the past 90 days – the most of any prop funding platform.

Since last year, Apex has paid out just over $26 million to traders with the average monthly payout recorded as $2,941,741 since this past January.

"We are proud to be the prop trading firm with the highest payouts," said Darrell Martin, CEO and Founder of Apex Trader Funding. "We're able to do that because we have dedicated, hardworking traders who are driven to find success each and every day."

About Apex Trader Funding
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Apex Trader Funding is a community of traders offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost, highest contract funding plans. Founded in 2021 by Darrell Martin, Apex Trader Funding is a thriving community of traders from over 150 countries. 

SOURCE Apex Trader Funding

