APEX TRADER FUNDING ANNOUNCES PREMIER OF 'TRADER BACON' LIVE STREAMING SHOW

News provided by

Apex Trader Funding

14 Jun, 2023, 16:27 ET

ONLINE TRADING PLATFORM TO HOST REGULAR EPISODES ON BENZINGA

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Trader Funding, an innovative online trader funding platform offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost and highest contract plans, announced today their new live streaming show entitled 'Trader Bacon.' The first episode of the show debuted earlier today.

Continue Reading

Hosted by Gates Adams, 'Trader Bacon' will offer new and existing traders insights into trading strategies, behind the scenes looks at new benefits to the Apex platform and highlight why Apex is one of the fastest growing prop trading funding platforms in the United States. The debut episode featured trader Terrence Spence, who discussed why he loves to use Apex Trader Funding.

The show comes at an exciting time for Apex Trader Funding, as the platform now has just over 60,000 monthly active users across the world.

"We are thrilled to launch our first streaming show on Benzinga," said Darrell Martin, CEO of Apex Trader Funding. "Our platform continues to see success because traders recognize it's built for them by fellow traders. Trader Bacon will be another resource for new and existing traders to see why Apex goes above and beyond for our users compared to any of our competitors."

To watch the show on Benzinga, click here.

About Apex Trader Funding
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Apex Trader Funding is a community of traders offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost, highest contract funding plans. Founded in 2021 by Darrell Martin, Apex Trader Funding is a thriving community of traders including more than 25,000 members in 150 countries. 

SOURCE Apex Trader Funding

Also from this source

APEX TRADER FUNDING ANNOUNCES NINJATRADER / TRADOVATE INTEGRATION

APEX TRADER FUNDING ANNOUNCES FULL BENEFITS WITH NEW YEAR

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.