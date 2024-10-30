APEX TRADER FUNDING ANNOUNCES SIMPLIFIED PAYOUT RULES

ONLINE TRADING PLATFORM OFFERS RETAIL INVESTORS FASTER APPROVALS AND ACCOUNT FUNDING

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Trader Funding, a leading and innovative online evaluation and funding platform offering the lowest cost and the highest contract plans, announces simplified payout rules for traders. Starting on Friday, November 1, there will be no more pay periods as long as traders have traded for at least eight days and have the minimum balance.

Payout approval and funding time has also been expedited. Now, payouts will be approved within 48 business hours and funds will be transferred within three to four business days. The streamlined payout rules will allow traders to concentrate on risk management by:

Allowing one to five reward to risk on trades

Eliminating the flipping rule while reinstituting the DCA, morning opening trade, and news trading rules

Removing payment request windows

"The goal of Apex is to identify consistent, profitable traders in order to build a relationship and move them to live trader accounts," said Darrell Martin, CEO and Founder of Apex Trader Funding. "Our team is interested in developing relationships with traders and not allowing abuse of their accounts."

This update is to foster an environment that allows traders to prepare for live money accounts. A full list of the rules can be found here.

About Apex Trader Funding

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Apex Trader Funding is a community of traders offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost, highest contract funding plans. Founded in 2021 by Darrell Martin, Apex Trader Funding is a thriving community of traders from over 150 countries.

