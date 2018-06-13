Apex Trading Helps Cannabis Producers Move Product for Less

The Apex Trading Custom Storefront gives cannabis producers everything they need to serve their wholesale buyers with individualized, cutting-edge online shopping experiences. With a single point to upload their inventory, sellers create shareable links with custom product sets and pricing tiers through which their clients can easily place orders. Apex Trading Custom Storefronts not only create efficiencies with order management, built-in logistics and standardized processes, but also allow producers to present their brand in a refined, professional manner.

"The response we received about the Apex Trading Custom Storefronts beta launch was fantastic, and we've already helped sellers move more than $150,000 of product," says John Manlove, CEO and founder of Apex Trading. "The storefronts give producers an easy way to engage buyers and get all of their accounts ordering under one process. But, this is just one element of the entire Apex ecosystem. When coupled with the acquisition tools of our marketplace and the business intelligence from our dashboards, Apex Trading is really helping business save money, move product and thrive."

"When John and Tony at Apex Trading approached us about their new online platform, my expectations were in-line with what I've seen out there already - I could not have been more wrong!" says Jordan Stauder, General Manager of Rocky Mountain Green Inc. in Boulder, Colorado. "The new Apex Trading platform and marketplace takes the place of several tools and processes we'd otherwise track with less-streamlined methods and tools - manually done in some cases. The platform will save us valuable time as a stellar tool for order management, client engagement, order fulfillment and overall compliance. A no brainer for the legal cannabis industry, Apex Trading brings pivotal benefits to licensed cannabis businesses everywhere."

With the storefront software complete and delighting their clients, Apex Trading is now working on their 2.0 Apex Trading Open Marketplace with enhanced navigation, auctions and deals sections.

About Apex Trading

Apex Trading is decisively disrupting conventional wholesale cannabis commerce channels. Developed by a team of entrepreneurs armed with extensive real-world cannabis applications experience, Apex is created to facilitate multiple marketplaces, custom storefronts, and data-rich dashboards. The Apex platform provides cultivators, product manufacturers, distributors and retailers with comprehensive tools and services exceeding all available systems.

For more information, follow @ApexTrading_CO on Twitter or @ApexTradingColorado on Facebook.

About Rocky Mountain Green

Rocky Mountain Green are experts on the therapeutic qualities of cannabis and provide award-winning concentrates and flowers. They work with like-minded cannabis companies across Colorado to provide processing services that result in clean, potent, in-demand cannabis products. They are a fully compliant and licensed cannabis company in the State of Colorado. Learn morre at www.RockyMountainGreen.co | Instagram: @RMGBoulder | Facebook: @RMGBoulder

