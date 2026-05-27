APEX Transit Solutions and CEO Marina Ivanov Honored for Leadership, Culture and Community Impact

Woman-owned logistics company recognized for advancing workforce advocacy, driver support and positive change across the trucking industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APEX Transit Solutions, a WBENC-certified, woman-owned, asset-based logistics company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is proud to announce that CEO and Co-Founder Marina Ivanov has received two major honors recognizing her leadership in transportation, workforce advocacy and community impact. Ivanov earned national recognition through the 2026 100 Women to KNOW in America Award by KNOW Women, and APEX Transit Solutions was honored with the Rising Star Award at the 2026 Crowns of Enterprise Awards.

The 100 Women to KNOW in America Award, presented by KNOW Women, recognizes influential female leaders across the country for their professional accomplishments, leadership, community impact and commitment to empowering future generations of women. Ivanov's recognition reflects her work helping lead a growing woman-owned transportation company while advocating for safer conditions, stronger workforce support and greater accessibility within the industry. The annual recognition, which took place in April 2026, celebrates entrepreneurs, executives, innovators and changemakers who are making a meaningful difference within their industries and communities.

Apex Transit Solutions was also recognized with the Rising Star Award at the 2026 Crowns of Enterprise Awards in May 2026, a program presented by Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte that honors small businesses demonstrating exemplary leadership, innovation and economic impact throughout the Charlotte-Mecklenburg region. The award recognizes businesses demonstrating innovation, sustainable growth, employee-focused leadership and meaningful impact within the Charlotte business community.

Under Ivanov's leadership, APEX Transit Solutions has prioritized building a people-first culture focused on driver support, workplace opportunity and long-term sustainability within transportation. The company has invested in safer operations, workforce development initiatives and creating career pathways for individuals seeking opportunities within the trucking industry.

"These awards represent far more than individual achievement," said Ivanov. "This industry has given my family and so many others incredible opportunities, and I believe strongly in using our platform to advocate for drivers, create opportunities for people who need a second chance and help strengthen the future of transportation in a more positive and sustainable way. I'm proud to lead a team that believes strong businesses can create strong communities."

Raised in the trucking industry as a daughter of an owner-operator, Ivanov developed an early understanding of the challenges facing the transportation business. She has spent years helping grow APEX Transit Solutions into a respected, WBENC-certified, woman-owned, asset-based logistics company. Since joining the company full-time in 2015, she has played a critical role in strengthening operations, safety, recruiting, workforce development, accounting and long-term strategic growth.

Beyond leading the company's growth, Ivanov has become an active advocate for workforce development, driver safety and greater opportunity within transportation. Her work has included efforts focused on truck parking accessibility, commercial driver support and creating pathways into the industry for underserved communities and individuals seeking second-chance career opportunities. She currently serves on the boards of the North Carolina Trucking Association, North Carolina LTL Association and NAWBDO.

The recognitions come at a time when the transportation industry continues to face workforce shortages, driver retention challenges and growing conversations around workplace sustainability and operational safety.

For more information about APEX Transit Solutions, visit www.apextransitllc.com.

About APEX Transit Solutions

APEX Transit Solutions is a WBENC-certified, woman-owned, asset-based logistics company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Built on integrity, accountability and operational excellence, the company provides transportation and logistics solutions while advocating for the people who keep the trucking industry moving. Led by CEO and Co-Founder Marina Ivanov, APEX Transit Solutions is committed to strengthening the future of transportation through operational excellence, workforce advocacy and people-first leadership.

Allison DuBois

[email protected]

(312) 600-4248

SOURCE APEX Transit Solutions