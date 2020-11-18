ApexEdge Evidences Bank Level Security with SOC 2 Type 2 Audit

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ApexEdge, a partner-enablement platform that offers monthly bill and subscription management solutions to support the financial health of consumers, has issued a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit report describing its Active intelligence solutions platform relevant to security and availability for the period April 1, 2019- March 31, 2020.

"Successful completion of the SOC 2 report communicates to financial institutions our commitment to improving financial well-being for consumers within a secure ecosystem effectively safeguarding personal data," said Michael Whitt, Head of Partnerships, ApexEdge. "It is important to us as an organization to evidence our ongoing dedication to – and investment in – the highest levels of data security and protection."

ApexEdge empowers banks and credit unions to become true advocates for their customers and members by going beyond simply offering money-saving recommendations to actively generating meaningful savings on their behalf. The platform uses actionable intelligence to identify and pursue savings opportunities through the negotiation and cancellation of monthly service bills and subscriptions offered through either a referral or wholesale model.

The description of the platform was examined by Sarbey, Kelly & Kaufman, LLC whose report dated August 28, 2020 stated that the controls included in the description were suitably designed and operated effectively throughout the period April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 to provide reasonable assurance that ApexEdge service commitments and system requirements were achieved based on the applicable trust service criteria, subject to the limitations and restrictions referred to in their report.

About ApexEdge

The ApexEdge active intelligence platform powers financial institution, PFM, fintech, and other innovator delivery of subscription and bill management to customers. By transforming insights into action, our concierge enablement solutions deepen relationships with meaningful, personalized conversations and real results. Customers save money and reduce stress. Partners grow from just advisors to indispensable advocates engendering loyalty plus new revenue. ApexEdge enables a direct to consumer innovations lab, Billshark, and is configurable from affiliates to white label integrations. Visit www.apexedge.com .

SOURCE ApexEdge