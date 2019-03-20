Apexigen Announces Clinical Data Presentations On CD40 Antibody APX005M At The AACR Annual Meeting 2019

Apexigen, Inc.

Mar 20, 2019, 06:00 ET

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced new clinical data on APX005M will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, to be held March 29April 3, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Apexigen's lead immuno-oncology (I-O) therapeutic APX005M, a monoclonal antibody targeting CD40, is being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials in different types of solid tumors.

Plenary Session Presentation Title: A Phase 1b Study of CD40 Agonistic Monoclonal Antibody APX005M Together with Gemcitabine (Gem) and nab-Paclitaxel (NP) with or without Nivolumab (Nivo) in Untreated Metastatic Ductal Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) Patients (Abstract CT004)
Presenter: Mark O'Hara, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Plenary Session Date and Time: Sunday, March 31, 2019 2:25 PM2:45 PM ET
Plenary Session: Clinical Trials Plenary Session 1
Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Building A, Marcus Auditorium

Late-breaking Abstract Title: Phase Ib/II of CD40 agonistic antibody APX005M in combination with nivolumab (nivo) in subjects with metastatic melanoma (M) or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (Abstract CT089)
Poster Session Date and Time: Monday, April 1, 2019 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET
Poster Session: Phase 1 Clinical Trials, Part 3
Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 16

About APX005M
APX005M is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to stimulate the anti-tumor immune response. APX005M targets CD40, a co-stimulatory receptor that is essential for activating both innate and adaptive immune systems. Binding of APX005M to CD40 on antigen presenting cells (i.e., dendritic cells, monocytes and B-cells) is believed to initiate a multi-faceted immune response that enables multiple components of the immune system (e.g., T cells, macrophages) to work in concert against cancer. APX005M is currently in Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of cancers such as melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction cancers and renal cell carcinoma and pediatric brain cancer in various combinations with immunotherapy, a cancer vaccine, chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Additional information on clinical trials for APX005M can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Apexigen
Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that could harness the patient's immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. APX005M and Apexigen's additional preclinical programs were discovered using APXiMAB™, Apexigen's proprietary product discovery platform. Apexigen and its various collaboration partners are using this platform to seek to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Seven product candidates discovered using APXiMAB™ are currently in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its partners. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Porcelli
Senior Vice President
Solebury Trout
646-378-2962
Investors@apexigen.com

Apexigen Contact:
Mark Nevins
Vice President, Business Development
Apexigen
650-931-6236
mnevins@apexigen.com

