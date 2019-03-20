Apexigen Announces Clinical Data Presentations On CD40 Antibody APX005M At The AACR Annual Meeting 2019

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced new clinical data on APX005M will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, to be held March 29 – April 3, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Apexigen's lead immuno-oncology (I-O) therapeutic APX005M, a monoclonal antibody targeting CD40, is being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials in different types of solid tumors.

Plenary Session Presentation Title: A Phase 1b Study of CD40 Agonistic Monoclonal Antibody APX005M Together with Gemcitabine (Gem) and nab-Paclitaxel (NP) with or without Nivolumab (Nivo) in Untreated Metastatic Ductal Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) Patients (Abstract CT004)

Presenter: Mark O'Hara, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Plenary Session Date and Time: Sunday, March 31, 2019 2:25 PM – 2:45 PM ET

Plenary Session: Clinical Trials Plenary Session 1

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Building A, Marcus Auditorium

Late-breaking Abstract Title: Phase Ib/II of CD40 agonistic antibody APX005M in combination with nivolumab (nivo) in subjects with metastatic melanoma (M) or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (Abstract CT089)

Poster Session Date and Time: Monday, April 1, 2019 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET

Poster Session: Phase 1 Clinical Trials, Part 3

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 16

About APX005M

APX005M is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to stimulate the anti-tumor immune response. APX005M targets CD40, a co-stimulatory receptor that is essential for activating both innate and adaptive immune systems. Binding of APX005M to CD40 on antigen presenting cells (i.e., dendritic cells, monocytes and B-cells) is believed to initiate a multi-faceted immune response that enables multiple components of the immune system (e.g., T cells, macrophages) to work in concert against cancer. APX005M is currently in Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of cancers such as melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction cancers and renal cell carcinoma and pediatric brain cancer in various combinations with immunotherapy, a cancer vaccine, chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Additional information on clinical trials for APX005M can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Apexigen

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that could harness the patient's immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. APX005M and Apexigen's additional preclinical programs were discovered using APXiMAB™, Apexigen's proprietary product discovery platform. Apexigen and its various collaboration partners are using this platform to seek to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Seven product candidates discovered using APXiMAB™ are currently in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its partners. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Porcelli

Senior Vice President

Solebury Trout

646-378-2962

Investors@apexigen.com

Apexigen Contact:

Mark Nevins

Vice President, Business Development

Apexigen

650-931-6236

mnevins@apexigen.com

SOURCE Apexigen, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.apexigen.com

