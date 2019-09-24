Apexigen Announces Participation In Upcoming Oncology Conferences

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexigen, Inc. today announced its participation at the following upcoming oncology-focused conferences to discuss the role of the CD40 pathway in next-generation cancer immunotherapy and Apexigen's lead product candidate APX005M, a monoclonal antibody targeting CD40. APX005M is currently in multiple ongoing clinical trials in different solid tumor types. Ovid Trifan, M.D., Ph.D., Apexigen's Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, Clinical Development, will present at the following conferences:

Breaking through emergent immunotherapy and immune targets in cancer (preceding the 2019 European Society for Medical Oncology [ESMO] Congress)

Casa de Convalescència, Barcelona, Spain

September 26, 2019

12th International Symposium on Translational Research in Oncology

Herbert Park Hotel, Dublin, Ireland

October 18, 2019

Additionally, a poster presentation entitled "Intratumoral CD40 Agonist (APX005M) in Combination with Pembrolizumab Induces Broad Innate and Adaptive Immune Activation in Local and Distant Tumors in CPI Treatment Naïve Metastatic Melanoma" will be given at the Fifth CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference (CICON 2019) at Espace Grande Arche De La Defense in Paris, France on September 27, 2019.

About Apexigen

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that could harness the patient's immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. APX005M, a CD40 agonistic antibody, and Apexigen's additional preclinical programs were discovered using APXiMAB™, Apexigen's proprietary product discovery platform. Apexigen and its various licensees are using this platform to seek to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Six product candidates discovered using APXiMAB™ are currently in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

