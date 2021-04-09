Apexigen Announces Presentations Of Preclinical Data For Its TNFR2 Antagonist (APX601) And SIRPα Antagonist (APX701) Programs At The AACR Annual Meeting 2021
Apr 09, 2021, 08:00 ET
SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, today announced two upcoming poster presentations accepted as late breaking abstracts at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, to be held virtually April 10-15, 2021. Details are as follows:
Title of Presentation: APX601, a Potent TNFR2 Antagonist as a Novel and Promising Approach to Reverse Tumor Immune Suppression (Abstract ID LB175)
AUTHORS: Sushma Krishnan, Ryan Alvarado, George Huang, Xiaodong Yang and Erin L Filbert
PRESENTER: Erin L. Filbert, Ph.D.
Title of Presentation: Targeting SIRPα with APX701, a Novel Myeloid Checkpoint Inhibitor (Abstract ID LB177)
AUTHORS: Ryan Alvarado, Sushma Krishnan, Minu K. Srivastava, Christine Tan, George Huang, Swati Jalgaonkar, Frances R. Bahjat, Erin Filbert and Xiaodong Yang
PRESENTER: Ryan Alvarado
The posters will be available on the e-poster website from at 8:30 am EDT on April 10, 2021, through June 21, 2021.
About Apexigen
Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that may harness the patient's immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. APX005M and Apexigen's other programs were discovered using Apexigen's proprietary APXiMAB™ discovery platform. This platform has enabled Apexigen and its collaboration partners to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Seven product or product candidates discovered using APXiMAB are currently commercially available or in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.
Investor Contact:
Jennifer Porcelli
Managing Director
Solebury Trout
646-378-2962
[email protected]
Apexigen Contact:
Mark Nevins
Sr. Vice President, Business Development
Apexigen
650-931-6236
[email protected]
SOURCE Apexigen, Inc.
