Apexigen Appoints Biotechnology Financial Executive Herb Cross to Board of Directors

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexigen, Inc. announced today that Herb C. Cross has joined its Board of Directors as an independent director. Mr. Cross joins Apexigen's Board of Directors with over 20 years of experience in executive leadership roles at both public and privately held biotechnology companies and will serve as Chair of the Board's Audit Committee.

"We are excited to welcome Herb to Apexigen's Board of Directors, which is further strengthened by his impressive list of accomplishments in finance, operations and business development," said Kenneth Fong, Ph.D., Chair of Apexigen's Board of Directors. "We look forward to benefiting from Herb's guidance and leadership."

Mr. Cross is currently Chief Financial Officer of Atreca, a biotechnology company that completed its initial public offering in June of this year, and which is focused on developing novel therapeutics based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Prior to joining Atreca, Mr. Cross served as CFO of ARMO Biosciences. While at ARMO Biosciences, Mr. Cross led all administrative functions and corporate development while driving their successful initial public offering in 2018 followed by the sale of the company to Eli Lilly & Co. for $1.6 billion later that year. In recent years, Mr. Cross served as CFO of Balance Therapeutics, KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, and Affymax. Prior to joining Affymax, he was Vice President of Finance and served in other key roles at Neoforma, PDL BioPharma and Facet Biotech. Mr. Cross began his career at Arthur Andersen LLP.

"This is an exciting time for Apexigen with its broad clinical development program for APX005M, the company's lead product candidate, and its pipeline of licensed and proprietary programs. I look forward to working closely with Apexigen's management team as they continue the evolution of the company," said Mr. Cross.

In addition to Mr. Cross, Apexigen's Board of Directors includes Xiaodong Yang (CEO), Kenneth Fong, William Rutter, George Lee, Daniel Zabrowski, Karen Liu and Scott Smith

About Apexigen

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that could harness the patient's immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. APX005M, a CD40 agonistic antibody, and Apexigen's additional preclinical programs were discovered using APXiMAB™, Apexigen's proprietary product discovery platform. Apexigen and its various licensees are using this platform to seek to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Six product candidates discovered using APXiMAB™ are currently in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Porcelli

Senior Vice President

Solebury Trout

646-378-2962

Investors@apexigen.com

Apexigen Contact:

Mark Nevins

Vice President, Business Development

Apexigen

650-931-6236

mnevins@apexigen.com

