Apexigen Appoints Scott Smith to Board of Directors

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexigen, Inc. announced today the appointment of Scott Smith to its Board of Directors. Mr. Smith joins Apexigen's Board of Directors with over 30 years of managerial and commercial experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

"Scott brings a demonstrated track record of building franchise value and successfully advancing clinical and commercial programs. His experience will be invaluable in guiding the clinical development and commercialization of our lead oncology product candidate, APX005M, as well as our other pipeline programs as they advance through clinical development. We look forward to his leadership and guidance as a member of our Board," said Kenneth Fong, PhD., Chairman of Apexigen's Board of Directors.

"I'm impressed by the clinical and commercial potential of APX005M, which may meaningfully impact the standard of care across multiple types of solid tumors, as well as by Apexigen's pipeline," said Mr. Smith. "I am delighted to be joining this dedicated and experienced team at such an exciting time in the life of the Company."

Mr. Smith is currently President of BioAtla, LLC, which is developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Prior to BioAtla, Mr. Smith spent 10 years at Celgene Corporation, most recently serving as President and COO with responsibility for key functions, including Oncology Franchise Commercial Operations, Inflammation & Immunology Franchise Commercial Operations, Clinical Development, Regulatory Affairs and Manufacturing. During his time at Celgene, he established Celgene's Inflammation and Immunology Franchise and built it into a global billion-dollar franchise with over 1,000 employees, oversaw a pipeline of a dozen mid- to late-stage development programs, and took Otezla from Phase 2a through proof of concept, late-stage clinical development, regulatory approval and global commercialization in multiple indications. Earlier, he held senior commercial positions in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia with Biovail Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pharmacia & Upjohn, Inc.

About Apexigen

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that could harness the patient's immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. APX005M, a CD40 agonistic antibody, and Apexigen's additional preclinical programs were discovered using APXiMAB™, Apexigen's proprietary product discovery platform. Apexigen and its various licensees are using this platform to seek to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Six product candidates discovered using APXiMAB™ are currently in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

