Apexigen to Present at Solebury Trout Fall 2020 Virtual Private Company Showcase

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Xiaodong Yang, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview of the company at the upcoming Solebury Trout Fall 2020 Virtual Private Company Showcase. The 25-minute presentation includes an interactive Q&A with participants prompted to submit questions electronically. Details are as follows:

Date/time: Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 4:00pm EDT

Access to live presentation and replay: Virtual Webcast

About Apexigen

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that may harness the patient's immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. APX005M and Apexigen's other programs were discovered using Apexigen's proprietary APXiMAB™ discovery platform. This platform has enabled Apexigen and its collaboration partners to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Seven product or product candidates discovered using APXiMAB are currently commercially available or in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Porcelli

Managing Director

Solebury Trout

646-378-2962

[email protected]

Apexigen Contact:

Mark Nevins

Vice President, Business Development

Apexigen

650-931-6236

[email protected]

SOURCE Apexigen, Inc.

