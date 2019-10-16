Apexigen to Present at the 2019 Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase
Oct 16, 2019, 08:00 ET
SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexigen, Inc. announced today that Xiaodong Yang, M.D., Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase at the offices of Davis Polk & Wardwell, LLP in New York on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:40am EDT.
About Apexigen
Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that could harness the patient's immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. APX005M, a CD40 agonistic antibody, and Apexigen's additional preclinical programs were discovered using APXiMAB™, Apexigen's proprietary product discovery platform. Apexigen and its various licensees are using this platform to seek to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Six product candidates discovered using APXiMAB are currently in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.
Investor Contact:
Jennifer Porcelli
Senior Vice President
Solebury Trout
646-378-2962
Investors@apexigen.com
Apexigen Contact:
Mark Nevins
Vice President, Business Development
Apexigen
650-931-6236
mnevins@apexigen.com
