Apexigen To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences
Feb 27, 2020, 07:00 ET
SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, today announced that Xiaodong Yang, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:
Cowen's 40th Annual Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:30 am ET in Boston, MA
Solebury Trout's Spring 2020 Private Company Showcase
Thursday, April 2, 2020 in New York, NY
About Apexigen
Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that could harness the patient's immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. APX005M and Apexigen's other programs were discovered using Apexigen's proprietary APXiMAB™ discovery platform. This platform has enabled Apexigen and its collaboration partners to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Seven product candidates discovered using APXiMAB are currently commercially available or in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its partners. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.
Investor Contact:
Jennifer Porcelli
Managing Director
Solebury Trout
646-378-2962
Investors@apexigen.com
Apexigen Contact:
Mark Nevins
Sr. Vice President, Business Development
650-931-6236
mnevins@apexigen.com
SOURCE Apexigen, Inc.
