Apexigen To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, today announced that Xiaodong Yang, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen's 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:30 am ET in Boston, MA

Solebury Trout's Spring 2020 Private Company Showcase

Thursday, April 2, 2020 in New York, NY

About Apexigen

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that could harness the patient's immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. APX005M and Apexigen's other programs were discovered using Apexigen's proprietary APXiMAB™ discovery platform. This platform has enabled Apexigen and its collaboration partners to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Seven product candidates discovered using APXiMAB are currently commercially available or in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its partners. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Porcelli

Managing Director

Solebury Trout

646-378-2962

Investors@apexigen.com

Apexigen Contact:

Mark Nevins

Sr. Vice President, Business Development

650-931-6236

mnevins@apexigen.com

SOURCE Apexigen, Inc.

