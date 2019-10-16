Apexigen's CEO, Xiaodong Yang, Recognized Among 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at Goldman Sachs 2019 Builders + Innovators Summit

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexigen, Inc. announced today that Goldman Sachs is recognizing its founder and CEO, Xiaodong Yang, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2019 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Santa Barbara, California.

"I'm pleased to accept this recognition on behalf of the entire Apexigen team," said Xiaodong Yang, "Building a successful company is a team effort. Our entire company is motivated to advance our lead oncology molecule, APX005M, as well as the rest of our pipeline of immunotherapy candidates to improve the lives of patients suffering from multiple types of solid tumors."

"True innovation is built from a diversity of perspectives and experiences", said David M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs. "Our Builders + Innovators Summit brings together a collective of impressive future leaders who are striving to drive meaningful change. For 150 years, Goldman Sachs has supported entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses. That's why we are pleased to recognize Xiaodong Yang as one of the most intriguing entrepreneurs of 2019."

About Apexigen

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that could harness the patient's immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. APX005M, a CD40 agonistic antibody, and Apexigen's additional preclinical programs were discovered using APXiMAB™, Apexigen's proprietary product discovery platform. Apexigen and its various licensees are using this platform to seek to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Six product candidates discovered using APXiMAB are currently in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

SOURCE Apexigen, Inc.

