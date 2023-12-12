Apexon Included as an Honorable Mention in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide Report

News provided by

Apexon

12 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

Apexon combines the latest development methodologies and tools with proven experience in delivering enterprise-ready software

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexon, a digital-first technology services company has been included as an Honorable Mention in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development (CSD) Services, Worldwide report. 

According to the Gartner report, "this Magic Quadrant evaluates providers' capabilities in custom software development to support digital transformations and build new products. Sourcing, procurement, and vendor management leaders can use this research to identify and select potential providers."

Gartner defines CSD as "development of software in rapid increments and iteration of custom applications and software products specifically for an organization to satisfy its unique business needs. It usually entails business requirements gathering and coding the application from inception, or building it on a PaaS, or assembling it from existing web services or other reusable pieces of code."

Apexon's data-infused end-to-end Custom Application Development services deliver differentiated market positioning, faster time-to-market with reduced costs, omnichannel user experience, and improved efficiencies to the clients. This is backed by a successful track record of more than two decades in enabling enterprises to deliver cutting-edge software and products.

"Apexon has been building capabilities that focus on modernizing and automating digital experiences using analytics, AI, and cloud services," said Sriniketh Chakravarthi, Chief Executive Officer, Apexon. "We believe this recognition in the Gartner report is a testament to the high-impact outcomes our teams have delivered to clients through digital and product engineering services."

Apexon has a proven approach for delivering business outcomes to a client at any stage of the digital software development lifecycle. It leverages Compass to aggregate data collected at multiple stages of the software development lifecycle to help business, process and people owners evaluate progress against KPI's and inform key decisions. Compass also offers business intelligence from Agile techniques.

To learn more about Apexon's Digital Engineering Services, please visit here.

To know more, visit: Apexon.com

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services Worldwide, by Luis Pinto, Deacon D.K Wan, Gunjan Gupta, Jaideep Thyagrajan, Ben Pring, published 27 November 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact:
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2263554/Apexon_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Apexon

Also from this source

Add Value Machine Inc. Selects Apexon to Build Secure Generative AI Adoption Solutions

Add Value Machine Inc. Selects Apexon to Build Secure Generative AI Adoption Solutions

Apexon, a digital-first technology services company today announced that it has been selected by Add Value Machine Inc. (AVM), a generative AI-native ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.