ApexTire2025 China Tire Awards Highlight Shifting Competitive Priorities Across the Tire Industry

Annual honors recognize leading brands, products and innovation achievements across passenger, commercial, EV and specialty tire segments

TIANJIN, China, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from tirechina.

The ApexTire2025 China Tire Awards were officially released in Tianjin on March 17, 2026, marking a major annual recognition event for China's tire industry. Organized around categories including Top 10 Tire Brands, corporate distinctions, product awards and technology innovation honors, this year's program highlighted the sector's latest progress in brand building, product upgrading, technological innovation, application-based segmentation and green development.

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Founded and organized by Tirechina.net, ApexTire has become one of China's notable annual award programs for the tire sector. Beyond recognizing award-winning brands and products, the 2025 edition also offers a view into how competition in China's tire market is evolving. Categories spanning new energy vehicle tires, high-performance tires, safety and handling, quiet comfort, off-road applications, fuel efficiency, digital-intelligence innovation and ESG management suggest a broader shift in industry priorities — from isolated performance claims toward a stronger emphasis on application fit, overall user experience, technical capability and long-term value.

According to information released by Tirechina.net, the official Top 10 Tire Brands of ApexTire2025 are Michelin, Continental, Bridgestone, Goodyear, Pirelli, Hankook, Yokohama, Dunlop, Sailun and Linglong. Eagle Tire and Doublestar were also recognized as Leading Domestic Tire Brands, highlighting the continued presence of Chinese brands in the annual awards landscape.

In product-specific categories, ApexTire2025 covered a broad range of key segments across new energy, high performance, comfort, off-road, racing and commercial transportation. Winners included Hankook iON evo High-Performance EV Tire for Annual New Energy Passenger Vehicle Tire, Guizhou Tire Green Motion GL278a for Annual New Energy Commercial Vehicle Tire, Maxxis VICTRA SPORT 6 for Annual Sport Flagship Tire, Continental UltraContact UX7 and Dunlop BLUE RESPONSE TG for Annual Safety and Handling Tire, Mount Everest Tire "Pivot Series" STATICS S1 for Annual Quiet Comfort Tire, Eagle TA01 for Annual Off-Road Tire, Pirelli P ZERO™ Corsa for Annual Racing Tire, and Michelin PRIMACY SUV+ for Annual High-Performance SUV Tire.

In two key high-frequency application segments spanning passenger and commercial vehicles, CST MR-C5 received the award for Annual Best Value Passenger Vehicle Tire, while CST CA186 received the award for Annual Fuel-Efficient Commercial Vehicle Tire. Double Coin Golden Label DC211+ was recognized as Annual Safe and Wear-Resistant Commercial Vehicle Tire.

In technology and corporate categories, Guizhou Tire's "Kunuo Zhixing" technology platform won the Annual Tire Technology Innovation Gold Award, Linglong received the Tire Industry Digital and Intelligent Innovation Gold Award, and Michelin China and Triangle Tire were named ESG Management Benchmark Enterprises.

Taken together, the 2025 results point to a visible change in how value is being assessed across the tire sector. Market recognition is increasingly shaped not only by single-point performance metrics, but also by how well products match real-world use cases, deliver balanced performance and create sustained value over time. The structure of this year's awards reflects a broader move toward multi-dimensional competition, as brands continue to refine product portfolios, strengthen technical positioning and respond to more differentiated market demand.

As demand becomes more specialized across passenger vehicles, commercial transport, EV applications and performance-oriented segments, annual award programs such as ApexTire also serve as a reference point for brands, channel partners, end users and market observers seeking to better understand where the sector is heading. From safety and handling to quiet comfort, fuel efficiency, wear resistance and off-road capability, the 2025 award list reflects how China's tire industry is redefining competitiveness in a new cycle of market development.

Award Highlights

Top 10 Tire Brands

Michelin, Continental, Bridgestone, Goodyear, Pirelli, Hankook, Yokohama, Dunlop, Sailun and Linglong.

Leading Domestic Tire Brands

Eagle Tire, Doublestar.

Selected Product Awards

Hankook iON evo High-Performance EV Tire — Annual New Energy Passenger Vehicle Tire

Guizhou Tire Green Motion GL278a — Annual New Energy Commercial Vehicle Tire

Maxxis VICTRA SPORT 6 — Annual Sport Flagship Tire

Continental UltraContact UX7; Dunlop BLUE RESPONSE TG — Annual Safety and Handling Tire

Mount Everest Tire "Pivot Series" STATICS S1 — Annual Quiet Comfort Tire

Eagle TA01 — Annual Off-Road Tire

Pirelli P ZERO™ Corsa — Annual Racing Tire

Michelin PRIMACY SUV+ — Annual High-Performance SUV Tire

CST MR-C5 — Annual Best Value Passenger Vehicle Tire

CST CA186 — Annual Fuel-Efficient Commercial Vehicle Tire

Double Coin Golden Label DC211+ — Annual Safe and Wear-Resistant Commercial Vehicle Tire

Technology and ESG Awards

Guizhou Tire "Kunuo Zhixing" Technology Platform — Annual Tire Technology Innovation Gold Award

Linglong — Tire Industry Digital and Intelligent Innovation Gold Award

Michelin China; Triangle Tire — ESG Management Benchmark Enterprises

About ApexTire

Initiated and organized by Tirechina.net in 2020, the ApexTire China Tire Awards are an annual industry awards program focused on recognizing representative achievements in brand development, product innovation, technological advancement and market performance across China's tire sector. Guided by the mission of setting industry benchmarks and inspiring future development, the program evaluates Chinese and international tire brands across five key dimensions: innovation-driven growth, industrial collaboration, user experience, value leadership and green development. The evaluation process combines expert judging, user voting, market research and media observation. Today, ApexTire serves not only as an annual industry honor, but also as a reference point for observing market trends, assessing overall brand strength and informing consumer choice in China's tire industry.

SOURCE Tirechina.net