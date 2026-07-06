apg Solutions Appoints Wade Reitmeier as Vice President of Product & Engineering and Confirms Bart Hoemann as Vice President of Operations

MINNEAPOLIS, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- apg Solutions is pleased to announce two key leadership appointments that further strengthen the company's global leadership team and support its continued efforts to accelerate innovation, strengthen operational excellence, and drive long-term growth.

Wade Reitmeier will join apg on July 6 as Vice President of Product & Engineering. In this role, Wade will lead apg's global product and engineering organization, driving product strategy, innovation, and technical execution to ensure apg continues delivering solutions that anticipate evolving customer needs, address emerging market trends, and create value for customers around the world.

Wade Reitmeier will join apg on July 6 as Vice President of Product & Engineering. In this role, Wade will lead apg's global product and engineering organization, driving product strategy, innovation, and technical execution to ensure apg continues delivering solutions that anticipate evolving customer needs, address emerging market trends, and create value for customers around the world.

Wade brings more than 25 years of experience as a product management and engineering leader, with a strong track record of driving growth, innovation, strategic alignment, and operational excellence across global technology and manufacturing organizations. He joins apg most recently from Entrust, where he served as Director of Product Management and played a key role in advancing solutions in secure identities, payments, and data protection on a global scale. Wade's experience connecting product strategy, customer needs, and technical innovation will support apg as it continues to evolve its product roadmap and deliver practical, market-relevant solutions for customers worldwide.

Wade holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas.

apg is also pleased to confirm Bart Hoemann as Vice President of Operations on a permanent basis, following his successful tenure as Interim Vice President of Operations.

During his time in the interim role, Bart's leadership, consistency, and impact have been instrumental in driving stability, operational improvements, and progress across apg's global operations. As Vice President of Operations, Bart will continue to lead the operations organization with a focus on execution, process discipline, operational scalability, and support for the company's strategic priorities. His leadership will help ensure apg continues delivering the quality, responsiveness, and reliability customers expect from a trusted global partner.

"These appointments reflect our continued commitment to investing in the capabilities that matter most to our customers," said Heather Stewart, President and CEO of apg. "As the retail and cash management landscape continues to evolve, our customers need a partner that can help them stay ahead through innovation, reliability, and operational excellence. Wade's deep product and engineering expertise will strengthen our ability to develop solutions that address emerging customer challenges and opportunities, while Bart's proven operational leadership ensures we can consistently deliver the quality, responsiveness, and execution our customers expect. Together, their leadership strengthens our ability to innovate with purpose and create lasting value for our customers around the globe."

These leadership appointments further enhance apg's ability to execute its strategy of delivering innovative cash management and point-of-sale solutions while continually improving the customer experience. Together, Wade and Bart will play key roles in helping apg anticipate market needs, accelerate innovation, and deliver greater value to customers through product leadership, engineering excellence, and operational performance.

About apg Solutions

apg Solutions is a leading provider of cash drawers and cash management solutions for retail, hospitality, and other industries worldwide. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and customer support, apg helps businesses improve efficiency, security, and performance at the point of sale and beyond.

SOURCE apg Solutions