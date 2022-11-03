APGA Tour Reaches Landmark Moment With $1 Million in Prize Money and Bonuses for 2022 Season

Farmers Insurance® commits additional $25,000 in prize and bonus money to push season total to seven figures for first time in APGA Tour history

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials with APGA Tour, a non-profit organization with the mission to prepare African Americans and other minority golfers to compete and win at the highest level of professional golf, today announced that Farmers Insurance® has committed an additional $25,000 for the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance® Fall Series Finale. This additional prize money means that for the first time in APGA Tour history, prize and bonus payouts for players will reach $1 million in a single season.

Kamaiu Johnson, winner of three tournaments on the APGA Tour this season.

"We launched the APGA Tour in 2010 thanks to a $10,000 contribution that came from Farmers Insurance. It's fitting that we hit this truly remarkable milestone with a contribution from Farmers® 12 years later," said APGA Tour CEO Ken Bentley. "When our 2022 season comes to a conclusion, we will have played 18 tournaments at PGA TOUR caliber venues. Thanks to our sponsors like Farmers, Lexus, Cisco, World Wide Technology, Mastercard, Ascension and ADP, our players have the financial support and opportunities to progress and chase their dreams in the professional game. The support of the PGA TOUR and their partners has been instrumental as well in the APGA Tour accomplishing this landmark moment."

"Congratulations to the APGA Tour on achieving this incredible milestone in its work to grow diversity and inclusivity in the game of golf," said Jeff Dailey, President & Chief Executive Officer, Farmers Insurance. "Farmers has been a proud supporter of the APGA Tour since its earliest beginnings, and we look forward to celebrating the ongoing success of the organization and its players at the Fall Series Finale in Tustin later this month."

Tim O'Neal, who recently made his PGA TOUR Champions debut, was part of the first season on the APGA Tour and has seen, firsthand, the growth of the developmental circuit.

"It's amazing to witness how the APGA Tour impacted the careers of many young minority golfers," O'Neal said. "Golf is such a difficult profession as the costs of playing often far exceed the amount of money a golfer can earn. With the resources the APGA Tour is now providing, along with the purses and prize money associated with APGA Tour events, minority players are going to have a lot more opportunities to play top-level venues while earning an income that can better support their ability to improve their game and achieve their dreams."

For the second consecutive year, Farmers Insurance teamed up with APGA Tour to stage the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Fall Series, with tournaments taking place in the greater St. Louis, Philadelphia, Houston, and Los Angeles areas. The APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Fall Series was designed to further the APGA Tour's mission of bringing greater diversity to the game of golf and to provide additional playing and earning opportunities to APGA Tour players.

