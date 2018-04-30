APG&E Recognized by Energy Research Consulting Group as Most Improved Supplier

With nearly 170 ABC firms providing evaluations for 52 ranked suppliers, the study showed that the ABC community recognized APG&E as a supplier who is easy to do business with and is competitive with its offers. The study also shows that the ABC community is also highly satisfied with their overall experience with the dedicated team at APG&E this past year.

"We put our channel partners first. We operate as their partner. Being a supplier is our function, but being a partner is our business," said Jay Harpole, Chief Executive Officer of APG&E.

"We are proud to recognize APG&E's exceptional turnaround in performance with the ABC community," said Young Kim, Principal at Energy Research Consulting Group. "Over the past year, APG&E has demonstrated a strong willingness to go above the call of duty for their ABC partners, and this award is a direct result of all of that hard work."

Founded in 2004, AGP&E is a privately-held energy provider supplying electricity to residential and business customers in the deregulated markets of Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland. APG&E provides technology automation, customer insights, and dedicated staff to make it easier for third party intermediaries to sell and deliver affordable energy. For more information, visit www.apge.com.

