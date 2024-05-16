APhA announces results of 2024 Board elections

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) announced the election of Magaly Rodriguez de Bittner, PharmD, FNAP, FAPhA, of Pasadena, MD, as 2025–2026 APhA president-elect. Rodriguez de Bittner will succeed Randy P. McDonough, BS, PharmD, MS, BCGP, BCPS, RPh, of Iowa City, IA, in the office of APhA president on March 30, 2026, at the conclusion of the 2026 APhA Annual Meeting & Exposition in Los Angeles, CA.

Magaly Rodriguez de Bittner, PharmD, APhA President-elect, 2025-2026
Also elected to serve a 3-year term beginning in March 2025 on APhA's Board of Trustees are Lieutenant Commander Neelam "Nelly" Gazarian, PharmD, MS, of Fairfax, VA, and Scott Tomerlin, PharmD, of Melbourne, FL. Anne L. Burns, BSPharm, RPh, of Great Falls, VA, was elected as the 2025–2026 honorary president. All officers will be installed at the 172nd APhA Annual Meeting & Exposition in Nashville, TN, March 21–24, 2025.

