APhA announces results of 2025 Board of Trustees elections

The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) is pleased to announce the results of its 2025 Board of Trustees elections. Brandi Hamilton, PharmD, MS, BCPS, FAPhA, of Beverly Hills, CA, has been elected to serve as APhA President-elect for the 2026–2027 term. She will assume the role of APhA President for the 2027–2028 term. Kristen Snair, CPhT, MSJ, of Glendale, AZ, has been elected Pharmacy Technician Trustee for the 2026–2027 term—becoming only the second pharmacy technician in APhA history to serve on the Board of Trustees.

About Brandi Hamilton

Hamilton has been an influential member of the pharmacy community for more than 20 years and currently serves as Director of Pharmacy at California Rehabilitation Institute in Los Angeles. Beginning her professional journey as a pharmacy technician, she later earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Pharmacy and a Master of Science in Pharmacy Leadership and Administration from the University of Houston College of Pharmacy.

Her extensive leadership experience includes service as:

APhA Academy of Student Pharmacists (APhA–ASP) National President

APhA Trustee

California Pharmacists Association (CPhA) Elections Committee Member

Pharmacy Today Editorial Advisory Board Member

Editorial Advisory Board Member Speaker, APhA House of Delegates

Chair, APhA Joint Policy Standing Committee

"I am honored and deeply grateful for the trust our membership has placed in me to serve as APhA President," said Hamilton. "I am eager for this opportunity to collaborate with our incredible members and leaders as we continue to drive the advancement of our profession. Together we will shape a stronger future for pharmacy and create meaningful progress for the communities we serve."

About Kristen Snair

With more than 27 years of experience in the pharmacy field, Snair currently works in 503A and 503B licensing and regulatory operations for Olympia Pharmaceuticals. She began her career at age 16 in an independent pharmacy and has played a key role in building and implementing pharmacy teams, policies, and training programs.

Her contributions to the profession include:

Appointment to the Arizona State Board of Pharmacy in 2015, where she served for more than a decade

Active leadership within the Arizona Pharmacy Association, including hosting the AzPA podcast and participating on multiple committees

Service on several National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) task force committees and involvement with the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) on a variety of projects

"I am honored to be elected to serve on the APhA Board of Trustees," said Snair. "I look forward to advancing and advocating for the pharmacy profession in this role."

