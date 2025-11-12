APhA Foundation announces 2025 - 2026 Incentive Grant recipients

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation is pleased to announce the 2025–2026 recipients of the Practitioner Innovation in Pharmaceutical Care Grants. Grantees were awarded under two subcategories: Incentive Grants for Residents and their Preceptors and the Innovation in Immunization Practices Grants. A total of 49 pharmacists and student pharmacists from across the country were awarded $1,000 grants as seed money to implement or support an existing innovative patient care service within their pharmacy practice.

The Incentive Grants for Practitioner Innovation in Pharmaceutical Care is the APhA Foundation's longest-running program. With the generous support of the Community Pharmacy Foundation and other partners, these grants have facilitated the development of over 800 pharmacy-based projects, improving the health outcomes of thousands of patients across the country. Focus areas for this year's Incentive Grant recipients include medication safety, maternal health, diabetes management, innovative payment models, cardiovascular care, and more.

"The APhA Foundation is proud to provide grant funding that empowers pharmacists and students to implement or enhance innovative patient care services," said Benjamin Bluml, RPh, APhA Foundation executive director and senior vice president of research and innovation. "Through the Foundation Incentive Grants Program, we continue to advance research and demonstration projects that highlight emerging innovations in community pharmacy practice, particularly for underserved populations. We are grateful to the Community Pharmacy Foundation and other partners for their ongoing collaboration and support."

Recipients are listed below.

Recipient name

Practice site

Project title/final report

City, State

Innovation in Immunization Practices Grant

Alyssa Wozniak

D'Youville University School of Pharmacy/Vital Pharmacy

A Community Pharmacy–Adapted Rapid Vaccine Screening Tool to Close Missed Adult Immunization Gaps

Buffalo, NY

Kevin Aloysius

Legacy Community Health

SHIELD: Strengthening Herpes Zoster Immunization Equity for People Living with HIV Through Pharmacist-Led Delivery

Houston, TX

Residents and their Preceptors Grant

Sarah Abib

Albertsons Companies/UC Irvine

Assessing Community Pharmacist Comfort and Willingness to Provide Long-Acting Injectable Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD)

Fullerton, CA

Yara Albair

Albertsons/Jewel Osco

Identifying Patient Characteristics and Service Utilization Patterns for Pharmacist-Provided Test-and Treat Services in a Participating Chain Community Pharmacy Setting

Darien, IL

Angelica Aleksanyan

USC Mann School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

Assessing the Effectiveness of a Pharmacist-Guided Vaping Cessation Intervention

Los Angeles, CA

Laurie Alexis

Buford Road Pharmacy

Evaluating the Need and Perceptions of a Childhood Vaccine Service at a Community-Based Pharmacy

Richmond, VA

Ashley Campanella

Albertsons Companies

Pharmacists and Perimenopause: Bridging Knowledge Gaps in OTC Care for Women's Midlife Health

Denver, CO

Ka Mei Chan

Albertsons Companies

Assessment of Pharmacist-Led Strep Test and Treat Services on Patient Outcomes and Satisfaction

Boise, ID

Bianca Chen

Albertsons Companies

Assessing the Impact of the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan on Patient Adherence of Chronic Medications

Chicago, IL

Mikael Cooke

UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and Campus Health Pharmacy

Implementation Plans for Influenza Test and Treat Services Among Pharmacists in Charge at North Carolina Community-based Pharmacies

Chapel Hill, NC

Dominic D'Orazio

ACME Savon Pharmacy - Albertsons Companies Inc.

Assessing Pennsylvania Community Pharmacists' Understanding of Standard-of-Care Regulatory Models

Philadelphia, PA

Jasmine Duarte

Ohio Northern University

Pharmacist-Driven Remote Patient Continuous Glucose Monitoring for Medicaid Patients

Ada, OH

Michael R. Dueno

UKCOP Community Residency Program - Kroger Pharmacy

Implementing a Systematic UTI Stewardship Workflow in Community Pharmacy Through Diagnostic Information Collection: A Feasibility Assessment

Lexington, KY

Shantavia Edmonds-Hart

UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and Harris Teeter Chapel Hill

Implementation of Long-Acting Injectables Services at
a Regional Grocery Chain

Holly Springs, NC

Marquia Edwards

University of South Carolina/HopeHealth

Real-World Comparison of sofosbuvir/velpatasvir (Epclusa) vs. glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (Mavyret) in an FQHC Population

Florence, NC

Allison Eikenberry

University of Iowa College of Pharmacy/Towncrest Pharmacy

Implementation and Evaluation of a Community Pharmacist Provided Travel Health Service

Iowa City, IA

Fabiola Marie Gallardo Penchi

Osterhaus Pharmacy

Evaluation of a Community Pharmacist Provided Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Consultation Service

Maquoketa, IA

Jennifer Gateau

Acme Savon Pharmacy

Bridging Education and Practice: Assessing Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience Students' Confidence in Medication Prescribing Upon Graduation

Philadelphia, PA

Brayden George

H-E-B Pharmacy

Evaluation of a Brief Community Pharmacist-Led Continuous Glucose Monitoring Educational Intervention on Patient Understanding and Satisfaction: A Pre–Post Survey

Austin, TX

Hannah Hardy

Albertsons Companies

Evaluating the Impact of Drive-Up and Go Prescription Pickup Services on Patient Perception of Medication Adherence

Phoenix, AZ

Kabri Harris

University of Tennessee Health Science Center/Kroger Health

Exploring the Impact of a Structured Implementation Strategy on Point-of-Care A1C Screening
Implementation across the Nashville Division of a Nationwide Community Pharmacy Division

Nashville, TN

Troy Hutchinson

Kroger Health

Pharmacist-led Patient Counseling to Increase GLP-1 Persistence Plus Diet Success and Satisfaction

Omaha, NE

Kelly Jenkins

St. John Fisher University, Wegmans School of Pharmacy

Pharmacist-Led Transition to Automated Insulin
Delivery: Assessing the Human Experience Behind the Technology and Impact on Diabetes Distress

Denver, CO

Mary Grayson Koonce

UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and Cape Fear Clinic

Pharmacist-Led Initiative to Improve Immunization Rates in Underserved Adults

Wilmington,

NC

Julie Le

University of Southern California

Boosting RSV Vaccine Uptake: How Pharmacist
Education Wins Patients Over During the 2025-2026
Flu Season

Los Angeles, CA

Caitlyn Luong

Western University of Health Sciences

Development and Implementation of a Vaccine Risk Quantification Tool to Enhance Vaccine Acceptance in Community Pharmacy Settings

Pomona, CA

Amanda Mascarenas

Albertsons Safeway — Mountain West-Denver Division

Colorado Health Professional Students' Awareness and Perceptions of Community Pharmacist-Provided
Clinical Services

Denver, CO

Gianna Mejia

Albertsons Companies - Safeway - Mid-Atlantic Division

Assessing provider status readiness: evaluating APPE students' knowledge and experience with Medicare billing in community pharmacies

Baltimore,
MD

Vi Nguyen

Walgreens/Purdue University

Characterizing patient information requests made by community pharmacists during the delivery of Part D MTM services

Indianapolis,
IN

Jillian Norris

HealthLinc, Inc./Purdue University

Factors influencing provider utilization of pharmacy collaborative drug therapy management agreements at a federally qualified health center

Valparaiso, IN

Ngozi Okoroma

USC Mann School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

The Impact of a Pharmacy-Collaborated Street Medicine Program in the Achievement of Sustained Virologic Response-12 in Unhoused Patients with Hepatitis C

Los Angeles, CA

Monica Padilla

USC Mann School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

Pharmacist-Driven Hypertension Management in Geriatric Primary Care: A Quality Improvement Project

Los Angeles, CA

Dimple Patel

University of South Carolina - Premise Health

Assessing Primary Care Providers' Knowledge, Perceptions, and Readiness to Implement Pharmacist Collaborative Practice Agreements for Chronic Disease Management in a Multi-State Employer-Based Health System

Greer, SC

Shivani Patel

University of South Carolina - Hawthorne Pharmacy

Patient Perceptions of and Willingness to Enroll in a Long-Term Care (LTC) at Home Service

Columbia, SC

Emma Peacock

UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and Realo Drugs

Comparing Adherence to Oral Antidiabetic Agents in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Based on PHQ-9 Scoring

New Bern, NC

Noemy Penafiel

University of Iowa

Pharmacist Remote Monitoring for Blood Pressure: Expanding Clinical Services in Community Pharmacy

Iowa City, IA

Melissa C. Perez

HealthNet

Influence of pharmacist-led interventions through
Co-Visits on provider satisfaction

Indianapolis,
IN

Katherine Philpot

PrimaryPlus- Morehead

PACK-LDL: Adherence Packaging and Chronic Care Management (CCM) To Improve Cholesterol Management in Adult Patients who seek Routine Primary Care and Utilize Clinical Pharmacy services at
a rural Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC)

Morehead, KY

Elizabeth Preston

UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and Walgreens

Assessing Perceptions and Barriers to Naloxone Education and Use in a College Community

Chapel Hill, NC

Bethany Reed-Jahncke

Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy

Identification of Immunization Gaps Among Patients Treated with Immunosuppressive Therapies for Dermatologic and Rheumatoid Conditions

Des Moines,
IA

Sydney Robbins

The Ohio State University General Internal Medicine Clinics

Utilizing Generative Artificial Intelligence to Develop Patient Education Materials in the Primary Care Setting

Columbus,
OH

Fatima Saleh

USC Mann School of Pharmacy

Evaluating Artificial Intelligence Accuracy vs. Pharmacist Decisions in an International Travel Health Clinic

Los Angeles, CA

Abbie Schneck

Kroger Health and the University of Cincinnati

Evaluation of Engagement Methods on Blood Pressure Screenings Performed by Community Pharmacists

Cincinnati, OH

Jagpreet Singh

Safeway Pharmacy/University of Maryland Baltimore School of Pharmacy

Patient-Perceived Barriers to Pharmacist-Prescribed Hormonal Contraceptives in Maryland Community Pharmacies

Baltimore,
MD

Mikayla Turner

Cascadia Pharmacy Group – Goldendale Pharmacy

Reimbursement for Clinical Services Provided by Independent Community Pharmacists

Goldendale, WA

Sankalp Vadlapudi

Phipps Pharmacy

Implementation and Impact of Pharmacist-Led Diabetes Self-Management Education & Support Services in a Rural, Underserved Community

McKenzie, TN

Dani Warren

University of South Carolina/Premise Health

Effectiveness of Pharmacist-Integrated Team-Based Care Versus Primary Care Alone in an Onsite Employee Health Center

Carrollton,
GA

Shelbi Williams

UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and Moose Pharmacy

Improving Resource Access Through Pharmacist-Led SDoH Referrals in At-Risk Stroke Patients Management Services within an Accountable Care Organization

Mount Pleasant, NC

Valeria Zubiate

Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe and the University of Texas at El Paso

Bridging Borders: A Structured Educational Initiative to Improve Diabetes Management in a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) at the U.S.–Mexico Border

El Paso, TX

