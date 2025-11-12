APhA Foundation announces 2025 - 2026 Incentive Grant recipients

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Foundation is pleased to announce the 2025–2026 recipients of the Practitioner Innovation in Pharmaceutical Care Grants. Grantees were awarded under two subcategories: Incentive Grants for Residents and their Preceptors and the Innovation in Immunization Practices Grants. A total of 49 pharmacists and student pharmacists from across the country were awarded $1,000 grants as seed money to implement or support an existing innovative patient care service within their pharmacy practice.

The Incentive Grants for Practitioner Innovation in Pharmaceutical Care is the APhA Foundation's longest-running program. With the generous support of the Community Pharmacy Foundation and other partners, these grants have facilitated the development of over 800 pharmacy-based projects, improving the health outcomes of thousands of patients across the country. Focus areas for this year's Incentive Grant recipients include medication safety, maternal health, diabetes management, innovative payment models, cardiovascular care, and more.

"The APhA Foundation is proud to provide grant funding that empowers pharmacists and students to implement or enhance innovative patient care services," said Benjamin Bluml, RPh, APhA Foundation executive director and senior vice president of research and innovation. "Through the Foundation Incentive Grants Program, we continue to advance research and demonstration projects that highlight emerging innovations in community pharmacy practice, particularly for underserved populations. We are grateful to the Community Pharmacy Foundation and other partners for their ongoing collaboration and support."

Recipients are listed below.

Recipient name Practice site Project title/final report City, State Innovation in Immunization Practices Grant Alyssa Wozniak D'Youville University School of Pharmacy/Vital Pharmacy A Community Pharmacy–Adapted Rapid Vaccine Screening Tool to Close Missed Adult Immunization Gaps Buffalo, NY Kevin Aloysius Legacy Community Health SHIELD: Strengthening Herpes Zoster Immunization Equity for People Living with HIV Through Pharmacist-Led Delivery Houston, TX Residents and their Preceptors Grant Sarah Abib Albertsons Companies/UC Irvine Assessing Community Pharmacist Comfort and Willingness to Provide Long-Acting Injectable Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) Fullerton, CA Yara Albair Albertsons/Jewel Osco Identifying Patient Characteristics and Service Utilization Patterns for Pharmacist-Provided Test-and Treat Services in a Participating Chain Community Pharmacy Setting Darien, IL Angelica Aleksanyan USC Mann School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Assessing the Effectiveness of a Pharmacist-Guided Vaping Cessation Intervention Los Angeles, CA Laurie Alexis Buford Road Pharmacy Evaluating the Need and Perceptions of a Childhood Vaccine Service at a Community-Based Pharmacy Richmond, VA Ashley Campanella Albertsons Companies Pharmacists and Perimenopause: Bridging Knowledge Gaps in OTC Care for Women's Midlife Health Denver, CO Ka Mei Chan Albertsons Companies Assessment of Pharmacist-Led Strep Test and Treat Services on Patient Outcomes and Satisfaction Boise, ID Bianca Chen Albertsons Companies Assessing the Impact of the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan on Patient Adherence of Chronic Medications Chicago, IL Mikael Cooke UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and Campus Health Pharmacy Implementation Plans for Influenza Test and Treat Services Among Pharmacists in Charge at North Carolina Community-based Pharmacies Chapel Hill, NC Dominic D'Orazio ACME Savon Pharmacy - Albertsons Companies Inc. Assessing Pennsylvania Community Pharmacists' Understanding of Standard-of-Care Regulatory Models Philadelphia, PA Jasmine Duarte Ohio Northern University Pharmacist-Driven Remote Patient Continuous Glucose Monitoring for Medicaid Patients Ada, OH Michael R. Dueno UKCOP Community Residency Program - Kroger Pharmacy Implementing a Systematic UTI Stewardship Workflow in Community Pharmacy Through Diagnostic Information Collection: A Feasibility Assessment Lexington, KY Shantavia Edmonds-Hart UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and Harris Teeter Chapel Hill Implementation of Long-Acting Injectables Services at

a Regional Grocery Chain Holly Springs, NC Marquia Edwards University of South Carolina/HopeHealth Real-World Comparison of sofosbuvir/velpatasvir (Epclusa) vs. glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (Mavyret) in an FQHC Population Florence, NC Allison Eikenberry University of Iowa College of Pharmacy/Towncrest Pharmacy Implementation and Evaluation of a Community Pharmacist Provided Travel Health Service Iowa City, IA Fabiola Marie Gallardo Penchi Osterhaus Pharmacy Evaluation of a Community Pharmacist Provided Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Consultation Service Maquoketa, IA Jennifer Gateau Acme Savon Pharmacy Bridging Education and Practice: Assessing Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience Students' Confidence in Medication Prescribing Upon Graduation Philadelphia, PA Brayden George H-E-B Pharmacy Evaluation of a Brief Community Pharmacist-Led Continuous Glucose Monitoring Educational Intervention on Patient Understanding and Satisfaction: A Pre–Post Survey Austin, TX Hannah Hardy Albertsons Companies Evaluating the Impact of Drive-Up and Go Prescription Pickup Services on Patient Perception of Medication Adherence Phoenix, AZ Kabri Harris University of Tennessee Health Science Center/Kroger Health Exploring the Impact of a Structured Implementation Strategy on Point-of-Care A1C Screening

Implementation across the Nashville Division of a Nationwide Community Pharmacy Division Nashville, TN Troy Hutchinson Kroger Health Pharmacist-led Patient Counseling to Increase GLP-1 Persistence Plus Diet Success and Satisfaction Omaha, NE Kelly Jenkins St. John Fisher University, Wegmans School of Pharmacy Pharmacist-Led Transition to Automated Insulin

Delivery: Assessing the Human Experience Behind the Technology and Impact on Diabetes Distress Denver, CO Mary Grayson Koonce UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and Cape Fear Clinic Pharmacist-Led Initiative to Improve Immunization Rates in Underserved Adults Wilmington, NC Julie Le University of Southern California Boosting RSV Vaccine Uptake: How Pharmacist

Education Wins Patients Over During the 2025-2026

Flu Season Los Angeles, CA Caitlyn Luong Western University of Health Sciences Development and Implementation of a Vaccine Risk Quantification Tool to Enhance Vaccine Acceptance in Community Pharmacy Settings Pomona, CA Amanda Mascarenas Albertsons Safeway — Mountain West-Denver Division Colorado Health Professional Students' Awareness and Perceptions of Community Pharmacist-Provided

Clinical Services Denver, CO Gianna Mejia Albertsons Companies - Safeway - Mid-Atlantic Division Assessing provider status readiness: evaluating APPE students' knowledge and experience with Medicare billing in community pharmacies Baltimore,

MD Vi Nguyen Walgreens/Purdue University Characterizing patient information requests made by community pharmacists during the delivery of Part D MTM services Indianapolis,

IN Jillian Norris HealthLinc, Inc./Purdue University Factors influencing provider utilization of pharmacy collaborative drug therapy management agreements at a federally qualified health center Valparaiso, IN Ngozi Okoroma USC Mann School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences The Impact of a Pharmacy-Collaborated Street Medicine Program in the Achievement of Sustained Virologic Response-12 in Unhoused Patients with Hepatitis C Los Angeles, CA Monica Padilla USC Mann School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Pharmacist-Driven Hypertension Management in Geriatric Primary Care: A Quality Improvement Project Los Angeles, CA Dimple Patel University of South Carolina - Premise Health Assessing Primary Care Providers' Knowledge, Perceptions, and Readiness to Implement Pharmacist Collaborative Practice Agreements for Chronic Disease Management in a Multi-State Employer-Based Health System Greer, SC Shivani Patel University of South Carolina - Hawthorne Pharmacy Patient Perceptions of and Willingness to Enroll in a Long-Term Care (LTC) at Home Service Columbia, SC Emma Peacock UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and Realo Drugs Comparing Adherence to Oral Antidiabetic Agents in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Based on PHQ-9 Scoring New Bern, NC Noemy Penafiel University of Iowa Pharmacist Remote Monitoring for Blood Pressure: Expanding Clinical Services in Community Pharmacy Iowa City, IA Melissa C. Perez HealthNet Influence of pharmacist-led interventions through

Co-Visits on provider satisfaction Indianapolis,

IN Katherine Philpot PrimaryPlus- Morehead PACK-LDL: Adherence Packaging and Chronic Care Management (CCM) To Improve Cholesterol Management in Adult Patients who seek Routine Primary Care and Utilize Clinical Pharmacy services at

a rural Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Morehead, KY Elizabeth Preston UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and Walgreens Assessing Perceptions and Barriers to Naloxone Education and Use in a College Community Chapel Hill, NC Bethany Reed-Jahncke Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy Identification of Immunization Gaps Among Patients Treated with Immunosuppressive Therapies for Dermatologic and Rheumatoid Conditions Des Moines,

IA Sydney Robbins The Ohio State University General Internal Medicine Clinics Utilizing Generative Artificial Intelligence to Develop Patient Education Materials in the Primary Care Setting Columbus,

OH Fatima Saleh USC Mann School of Pharmacy Evaluating Artificial Intelligence Accuracy vs. Pharmacist Decisions in an International Travel Health Clinic Los Angeles, CA Abbie Schneck Kroger Health and the University of Cincinnati Evaluation of Engagement Methods on Blood Pressure Screenings Performed by Community Pharmacists Cincinnati, OH Jagpreet Singh Safeway Pharmacy/University of Maryland Baltimore School of Pharmacy Patient-Perceived Barriers to Pharmacist-Prescribed Hormonal Contraceptives in Maryland Community Pharmacies Baltimore,

MD Mikayla Turner Cascadia Pharmacy Group – Goldendale Pharmacy Reimbursement for Clinical Services Provided by Independent Community Pharmacists Goldendale, WA Sankalp Vadlapudi Phipps Pharmacy Implementation and Impact of Pharmacist-Led Diabetes Self-Management Education & Support Services in a Rural, Underserved Community McKenzie, TN Dani Warren University of South Carolina/Premise Health Effectiveness of Pharmacist-Integrated Team-Based Care Versus Primary Care Alone in an Onsite Employee Health Center Carrollton,

GA Shelbi Williams UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy and Moose Pharmacy Improving Resource Access Through Pharmacist-Led SDoH Referrals in At-Risk Stroke Patients Management Services within an Accountable Care Organization Mount Pleasant, NC Valeria Zubiate Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe and the University of Texas at El Paso Bridging Borders: A Structured Educational Initiative to Improve Diabetes Management in a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) at the U.S.–Mexico Border El Paso, TX

SOURCE American Pharmacists Association Foundation