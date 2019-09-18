APhA Opens Search for Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) has launched a search for the Association's next Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer. Earlier this year, EVP/CEO Thomas E. Menighan, BPharm, MBA, ScD (Hon), announced his retirement, effective at midyear 2020.

"Our next CEO will lead us into the phase of our growth, building on the strong foundation created by Tom Menighan and his staff," said Bradley P. Tice, PharmD, MBA, FAPhA, president of APhA's Board of Trustees. "The next few years will be critical for the profession of pharmacy and for all pharmacists across the country. We're looking for the best possible person to lead APhA to address the challenges in the marketplace and maximize the position of pharmacists on the health care team."

The Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer is the chief staff executive of APhA and reports directly to the Association's Board of Trustees. The EVP/CEO is responsible for the effective operation of the Association. S/he leads the direction of operations and activities of APhA, including the APhA Foundation and the Board of Pharmacy Specialties, and 2200 C Street LLC.

Sterling Martin Associates is assisting in the search. A complete position description and instructions for applying for the position are available on Sterling Martin's website.

The American Pharmacists Association, founded in 1852 as the American Pharmaceutical Association, is a 501 (c)(6) organization, representing 60,000 practicing pharmacists, pharmaceutical scientists, student pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and others interested in advancing the profession. APhA is dedicated to helping all pharmacists improve medication use and advance patient care and is the first and largest association of pharmacists in the United States. For more information, please visit www.pharmacist.com.

