APhA welcomes their 2024-2025 Executive Postgraduate Training cohort

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) announced today that its 2024–2025 Executive Postgraduate Training cohort has been finalized.

The APhA Executive Postgraduate Training Program was designed to provide pharmacists with training and experience in the fundamentals of association management in order to support APhA's vision, mission, and brand identity as the leading professional organization representing pharmacists in all practice settings.

"APhA has a proud history of training leaders for pharmacy, and our graduates have made a significant impact on the profession," said Rafael Saenz, PharmD, MS, who serves as APhA Postgraduate Training Program Director. "The APhA Postgraduate Training Program is designed to be rigorous, focused on the development of the individual as a practice leader, and meant to foster a sense of statesmanship and relationship-building which will prepare the learners for the challenges that face our profession now and in the future."

During the program year, the fellows contribute to APhA's strategic priorities and operations through collaborations with staff teams across the organization. The year-long fellowship begins in June.

The members of the 2024–2025 APhA Executive Postgraduate Training Program cohort are:

Nicholas Bennett-Brush from University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Pharmacy in Columbia, MO. Bennett-Brush will serve in APhA's education department during his fellowship.

Cristian Rodriquez from Loma Linda University School of Pharmacy in Loma Linda, CA. Rodriquez will serve as the APhA Foundation executive fellow in association management and leadership.

CharLeigh Steverson from University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy in Columbia, SC. Steverson will serve with the Board of Pharmacy Specialties during her fellowship.

Corey Whetzel, PharmD, of Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland, OH. Whetzel will serve in APhA's practice, policy, and partnerships department during his fellowship.

The application period for the next class of fellows will open in the fall of 2024.

