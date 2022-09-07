Apheresis Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 915.84 million with 41% of the Contribution from North America - Technavio

Apheresis Devices Market Dynamics

Technological advances to Emerge as Key Market Trend: The procurement and maintenance of medical equipment account for a significant part of a healthcare organization's operational expenses. The growing technological innovations have enabled a paradigm shift in cost as well as the manageability of medical equipment. Technologically advanced and innovative devices are mainly used by healthcare professionals for the apheresis process to obtain high-quality blood components. Vendors are focusing on the development of unique technical features that enhance the comfort of patients as well as healthcare professionals.

The procurement and maintenance of medical equipment account for a significant part of a healthcare organization's operational expenses. The growing technological innovations have enabled a paradigm shift in cost as well as the manageability of medical equipment. Technologically advanced and innovative devices are mainly used by healthcare professionals for the apheresis process to obtain high-quality blood components. Vendors are focusing on the development of unique technical features that enhance the comfort of patients as well as healthcare professionals. High costs associated with apheresis devices and procedures to limit market growth: The cost of the apheresis procedure varies depending on the type of blood components that need to be extracted and transfused and the type of devices used during the process. The average cost of devices used for apheresis generally ranges between $45,000 and $60,000 per machine, and the average cost of consumables used for the process ranges between $1,000 and $3,000 . Healthcare professionals perform a wide variety of apheresis procedures such as plasmapheresis, cytapheresis, lipid apheresis, LDL apheresis, and photopheresis. The average cost of plasmapheresis ranges between $1,500 and $2,500 per procedure. The high cost of surgical procedures, the need for maintenance of apheresis devices, and the cost of the apheresis procedure may hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.

Request a FREE Sample Report for Market Dynamics and their Impact Analysis

Apheresis Devices Market Segmentation Insights

Product

Systems: The apheresis devices market share growth by the systems segment will be significant during the forecast period. Apheresis systems are used to receive blood from donors or patients and separate it into various components such as plasma, platelets, red blood cells, and white blood cells. The increasing number of surgical procedures, growing demand for blood components, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing awareness about the apheresis procedure among people, and growing technological advances are the major factors that are driving the growth of the global apheresis devices market.

The apheresis devices market share growth by the systems segment will be significant during the forecast period. Apheresis systems are used to receive blood from donors or patients and separate it into various components such as plasma, platelets, red blood cells, and white blood cells. The increasing number of surgical procedures, growing demand for blood components, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing awareness about the apheresis procedure among people, and growing technological advances are the major factors that are driving the growth of the global apheresis devices market.

Consumables

Geography

North America: 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for apheresis devices in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). The increasing prevalence of CVDs and neurological disorders, a growing number of surgical procedures, rising adoption of technologically advanced medical devices, increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about the apheresis procedure, and rising healthcare expenditure will facilitate the apheresis devices market growth in North America over the forecast period.

41% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. US and are the key markets for apheresis devices in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). The increasing prevalence of CVDs and neurological disorders, a growing number of surgical procedures, rising adoption of technologically advanced medical devices, increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about the apheresis procedure, and rising healthcare expenditure will facilitate the apheresis devices market growth in over the forecast period.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Download Segment-wise Insights and Regional Opportunities in this PDF Sample

Apheresis Devices Market Vendor Analysis

The apheresis devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. This statistical study of the apheresis devices market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The apheresis devices market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Medica SpA

Asahi Kasei Corp.

B. Braun SE

BioIVT LLC

Cerus Corp.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Demophorius Ltd

Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

Haemonetics Corp.

Haier Biomedical

Infomed SA

Kaneka Medix Corp.

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc

Lmb Technologie GmbH

Mallinckrodt Plc

Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

OTSUKA ELECTRONICS CO. LTD

Sichuan Nigale Biomedical Co. Ltd

Terumo Corp.

Want to know more vendor-specific insights and opportunities, Request a FREE Sample

The report also covers the following areas:

Apheresis Devices Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist apheresis devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the apheresis devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the apheresis devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of apheresis devices market vendors

Related Reports:

Hysterometers Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Femoral Head Prostheses Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Apheresis Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 915.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Medica SpA, Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun SE, BioIVT LLC, Cerus Corp., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Demophorius Ltd, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corp., Haier Biomedical, Infomed SA, Kaneka Medix Corp., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc, Lmb Technologie GmbH, Mallinckrodt Plc, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., OTSUKA ELECTRONICS CO. LTD, Sichuan Nigale Biomedical Co. Ltd, and Terumo Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 85: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 B . Braun SE

. Braun SE Exhibit 89: B. Braun SE - Overview



Exhibit 90: B. Braun SE - Business segments



Exhibit 91: B. Braun SE - Key news



Exhibit 92: B. Braun SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: B. Braun SE - Segment focus

10.5 Cerus Corp.

Exhibit 94: Cerus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Cerus Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Cerus Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Exhibit 97: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 102: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 103: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 105: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.8 Haemonetics Corp.

Exhibit 107: Haemonetics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Haemonetics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Haemonetics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Haemonetics Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Kaneka Medix Corp.

Exhibit 111: Kaneka Medix Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Kaneka Medix Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Kaneka Medix Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Kawasumi Laboratories Inc

Exhibit 114: Kawasumi Laboratories Inc - Overview



Exhibit 115: Kawasumi Laboratories Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Kawasumi Laboratories Inc - Key offerings

10.11 Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Nikkiso Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Nikkiso Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Nikkiso Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Nikkiso Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Nikkiso Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Terumo Corp.

Exhibit 122: Terumo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Terumo Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Terumo Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Terumo Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio