Aphex BioCleanse Systems Announces Changes in Management, Renews Focus on Regulatory Approvals and Operational Success

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a cutting-edge cleaning and disinfection company offering zero-footprint environmental remediation products, and known for its highly acclaimed non-toxic and water-based disinfection product line, Hy-IQ® Water, today announced that interim CEO and Chairman of the Board, Tony Fedor, and Chief Marketing Officer and Board Director, Mark Timm have resigned from their roles, allowing for the Company to pursue a renewed focus on seeking regulatory approval and operational excellence in the Bio Life Sciences markets.

Scott Smith, in addition to his existing role as Chief Sustainability Officer, will now also serve as Aphex's Chief Marketing Officer and has been elected to become a member of the Board of Directors. Scott Smith will oversee the external communications and promotions to drive the Company's BioFoam™ Open Cell technology-based division. He is an inventor with eight issued patents and fourteen patent-pending applications relating to technology for testing and remediation of water contaminated by harmful algal blooms, bacteria, viruses, oil and chemicals. Known for 'walking the walk,' Smith has been a staunch contributor in helping clean up some of the most devastating real-world disasters with technology that is truly sustainable.

"As we strengthen our commitment to Sustainability Without Compromise™ and educate communities impacted by disasters, I look forward to leading the Company's efforts to raise awareness around the BioFoam™ product line to preserve human life, wildlife, and exceed our annual revenue goals," said Smith. "Our greatest challenge is ourselves. We allow legacy remediation companies to deploy outdated and ineffective products, such as single-use plastics that irresponsibly contribute to the world's current environmental crisis. I am honored to step into this new role to modernize household cleaning and empower environmental remediators with our innovative and sustainable BioFoam™ and Hy-IQ® Water solutions."

Scott Buckley, who has been a part of the Aphex team since 2007 and was one of the original developers of the Hy-IQ® technology, will now be Aphex's Director of Manufacturing and R&D. He has been instrumental in helping Aphex develop its corporate strategies for R&D, manufacturing, and production.

The Company is currently pursuing regulatory approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), on its revolutionary and unique non-toxic sanitizing and disinfecting technologies. As such, these mutual changes in management have been made to allow for new arrivals in key leadership areas who have specific experience in both regulatory matters and industry specific marketing. Potential candidates for key management positions will require extensive experience working with publicly held companies as Aphex looks to further enhance its reporting and financial procedures in anticipation of further investment, visibility to larger investors, or a potential market uplist.

"We want to thank Tony and Mark for their dedication and unwavering support for Aphex through this strategic transition," said Tom Fitzgerald, Aphex's Chairman of the Board. "As we looked towards the future, the Board has decided to seek and promote management individuals who have extensive experience in two of the most critical areas; a proven track record of success in garnering regulatory approvals in the life sciences sectors along with experience in the capital markets and working with publicly traded companies. We believe that Scott Smith and Scott Buckley will be instrumental in helping with this in their new roles and the Board agrees that making these changes now has the best potential to bring the company to success and unlock shareholder value."

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of cleaning that uses hydrogen ions. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com.

FDA Statement

The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

[email protected]

www.aphexus.com

Phone: 1-585-386-0990

Address:

Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.

1162 Pittsford Victor Road Ste 220

Pittsford, NY 14534

For Aphex media inquiries, please contact:

Kathryn Brown

[email protected]

858-264-6600

www.cmwmedia.com

SOURCE Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aphexus.com

