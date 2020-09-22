Aphex BioCleanse Systems Announces CMW Media as Strategic Communications Firm

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTC: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a sanitization solutions company focused on the development and distribution of chemical-free, water-based sanitization and disinfection products, announced today that the Company has appointed CMW Media , a creative and public relations agency specializing in emerging markets, as its strategic communications firm.

In recent months, Aphex has announced a series of significant milestones, including a letter of intent to merge with Sunset Capital Assets, the expansion of its manufacturing facility to keep up with demand, and an agreement with Now Biopharma to conduct a clinical trial on its alcohol-free HydrAphex® hand sanitizer.

As Aphex continues to expand, it has decided to partner with CMW Media to bring national recognition to the Company's industry-changing sanitization products. Additionally, CMW Media will assist in educating the general public on the disadvantages of popular sanitization products and what differentiates Aphex's proprietary products from others on the market.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sanitization products have skyrocketed in popularity. The hand sanitizer market alone is expected to see a compound annual growth rate of almost 46% in 2020. Unfortunately, popular alcohol-based sanitization products come with a long list of safety concerns that the general public is unaware of," said Aphex President and CEO David J. Weaver. "Through our partnership with CMW Media, we aim to educate consumers, businesses, hospitals and more, on these health risks and show them that our Hy-IQ Water-based products can serve as an all-encompassing safer alternative."

CMW Media will help develop a consistent stream of integrated communications and media campaigns to increase the overall awareness of Aphex and the potential of the Company's products to change the sanitization industry as the world combats the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are honored to partner with Aphex in a time when safe and effective sanitization products are essential to our world and look forward to hitting the ground running as we work together to share their message," said Andrew Hard, CEO of CMW Media.

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ™ Water, has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions traveling at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. Preliminary research has proven that it is more effective in killing pathogens than alcohol-based solutions and the company is currently seeking to be the first FDA-approved hand sanitizer. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com .



About CMW Media

CMW Media is a fast-growing, full-service public relations firm specializing in promoting innovative businesses from a broad spectrum of industries. Based in San Diego, our clients range from publicly traded companies to those in emerging markets — including the global cannabis industry. We are award-winning industry leaders and producers whose inherent talent is capturing messages worldwide and educating the public. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.CMWMedia.com or connect on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

FDA Statement

The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

