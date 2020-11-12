Aphex BioCleanse Systems Appoints Respected Marketing Veteran Mark Washo as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a sanitization solutions company focused on the development and distribution of chemical-free, water-based sanitization and disinfection products trademarked as Hy-IQ® Water, announced today that seasoned sports and business marketing executive Mark Washo has joined the Company as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

"As we watch the market for disinfectant products continue to grow exponentially, we see great potential for Aphex products to provide a much-needed sanitization solution during the pandemic. We are bringing Mark on during this crucial growth period because we are confident that his expertise will help us increase awareness for the differentiating factors of our products and for our overall brand," said Aphex President and CEO David J. Weaver. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the team and watch him grow alongside us."

Prior to joining Aphex, Washo held a number of respected senior marketing positions over the course of almost three decades. In his most recent role, he served as the Chief Business Officer of Marina Auto Stadium and the Rochester Rhinos where he managed the day to day operations of the stadium and professional USL soccer team.

His previous professional titles include Chief Marketing Officer of the Washington Spirit, President, General Manager and Board of Governor of the WPS Washington Freedom, Executive Vice President of the Chicago Fire Soccer Club, Senior Vice President of the New York-New Jersey MetroStars (Red Bull NY), Senior Director of Ticket Sales at D.C. United, Ticket Sales Executive at the Washington Wizards, and Direct Marketing Representative at Bison Baseball. In addition to his professional sports management experiences, Washo also successfully led the Washington DC DMA as Strategic Market Manager East Coast during his tenure with Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises leading the brands overall sales and marketing strategy in the East Coast.

"Over the years, I have learned what to look for in a brand that holds the potential to differentiate itself from others in its industry. Aphex's products bring a wide range of safe, effective and alcohol-free options to the market that are unmatched by its competitors. I believe consumers and businesses alike will react extremely positively to Aphex products as we continue to build brand awareness and I look forward to helping Aphex gain that visibility in the market," said Washo.

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. Preliminary research has proven that it is more effective in killing pathogens than alcohol-based solutions and the company is currently seeking to be the first FDA-approved hand sanitizer. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com .

FDA Statement

The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

[email protected]

www.aphexus.com

Phone: 1-585-386-0990

Address:

Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.

15 Fishers Rd, #111

Pittsford, NY 14534

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kathryn Reinhardt

[email protected]

858-264-6600

SOURCE Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aphexus.com

