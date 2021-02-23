Aphex BioCleanse Systems Broadens Offerings to Include Non-Toxic Sanitizing Wipes

"Sanitizing wipes have long been popular due to their convenience, but the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a significant spike in demand over the past year. The versatility of our Hy-IQ Water technology as well as the large, expanding market for sanitizing wipes presents a great opportunity for us to greatly broaden our exposure," said David Weaver, President and CEO of Aphex BioCleanse Systems. "Distributors are already gearing up to place their orders and expressing their excitement for our new sanitizing wipes."

Third-party studies have proven Hy-IQ® Water is effective against human coronavirus, swine flu, E. coli, influenza, Candida auris, Candida albicans, MRSA, and several additional pathogens. Hy-IQ® Water achieves these results through physics rather than chemicals, so Aphex sanitizing products are both highly effective and non-toxic.

The global disinfectant products market is expected to reach $30.11 billion by 2027 partly due to an increase in demand for sanitizers and disinfectants during the COVID-19 pandemic. This presents a large market opportunity for Aphex's sanitizing wipes, which are the only water-based and non-toxic option on the market.

The Company will soon be announcing partnerships with several large-scale distributors that would like to offer its sanitizing wipes to their channels and is open to additional opportunities. If you are a distributor or company interested in offering Aphex's sanitizing wipes, please learn more at https://aphexus.com/about/ or contact Mark Washo, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales, at [email protected] .





About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. Preliminary research has proven that it is more effective in killing pathogens than alcohol-based solutions and the company is currently seeking to be the first FDA-approved hand sanitizer. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com .

FDA Statement

The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

[email protected]

www.aphexus.com

Phone: 1-585-386-0990



Address:

Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.

15 Fishers Rd, #111

Pittsford, NY 14534



For Aphex media inquiries, please contact:

Kathryn Brown

[email protected]

858-264-6600

SOURCE Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aphexus.com

