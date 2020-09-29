Aphex BioCleanse Systems Celebrates Six Month Anniversary of Study Showing Ability of Company's Proprietary Sanitization Formula to Neutralize Candida Auris

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTC: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a sanitization solutions company focused on the development and distribution of chemical-free, water-based sanitization and disinfection products, announced today that it is celebrating the six month anniversary of study results revealing that its proprietary Hy-IQ® Water formula effectively neutralizes Candida auris.

Challenge Microorganism

(AR-Bank #) Replicate Neutralization Phrase Post Exposure Population (Log 10 ) Mean Log 10 Post-Exposure Population Results of Neutralization Candida auris

(AR-Bank #0381) 1 Test Organism Viability

(Test C) 2.83 2.83 N/A 2 2.84 3 2.83 1 Neutralizer Toxicity (Test B)

Neutralizing Formulation:

Phosphate Buffered Saline with 0.1 (w/v) Sodium

Thiosulfate and 0.1% (v/v) Tween 80, pH 7.2

(PBS-T/ST) 2.84 2.86 Neutralizing

Non-Toxic1 2 2.84

3 2.89



1 Neutralizer Effectiveness (Test A)

Test Product: Gen 1 Special

Peracetic Acid

Lot #: X-106-18 2.83 2.84 Neutralizer

Effective1 2 2.83



3 2.85





1 = The mean log10 population was not more than 0.2 log10 lower than the Test Organism Viability

Aphex BioCleanse Systems proprietary Hy-IQ® Water formula shown to effectively neutralize Candida auris.

Candida auris is an emerging fungus in the United States that can cause severe infections in the bloodstream, wounds, ears and potentially other parts of the body. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has stated that it has concerns about Candida auris because it is often resistant to drugs commonly used to treat Candida infections. Candida auris is difficult to identify properly without specific technology and has been shown to cause outbreaks in healthcare settings.

"Candida auris is a powerful new strain of Candida that is emerging across the U.S. The CDC is actively dedicating resources in trying to kill the drug-resistant strain and research how to reduce infections and prevent it from spreading," said Aphex President and CEO David J. Weaver. "We are proud of the effectiveness of our Hy-IQ® Water technology as it easily neutralizes this particularly strong strain. We believe that our technology can be used both in the agriculture and healthcare sectors to kill Candida auris and help be part of the solution to getting the fungus under control."

Aphex submitted the Hy-IQ® Water to a laboratory In-Vitro Time-Kill study that was designed to test the kill rate on four different strains of Candida auris after 3 minutes, 5 minutes and 10 minutes. Results of the study reveal that Hy-IQ® Water was both non-toxic and effective in neutralizing the Candida auris strains.

To learn more about this and other quality and safety tests conducted on Hy-IQ® Water, please visit https://www.aphexus.com/test-data/ .

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. Preliminary research has proven that it is more effective in killing pathogens than alcohol-based solutions and the company is currently seeking to be the first FDA-approved hand sanitizer. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com .

FDA Statement

The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

