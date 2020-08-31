Aphex BioCleanse Systems Enters Agreement with Now Biopharma for Hand Sanitizer Clinical Trial

HydrAphex® is a hand sanitizer that can be used without water and includes Hy-IQ™ Water. When used as directed, Hy-IQ™ quickly drips off, evaporates, or otherwise leaves no significant chemical residue. The product has been shown to inactivate vegetative bacteria and fungi, bacterial spores, and viruses. It has also been shown in testing to be effective against the 229E Strain (SARS-CoV-2) of the human coronavirus. The safety of this product is based upon the fact that the finished product is water with an increased concentration of hydrogen ions and trace levels of residual sulfates.

"We are confident that our non-alcohol, non-toxic Hy-IQ™ formula is far superior to countless formulas being used in other hand sanitizers sold on the market today," said Aphex President and CEO David J. Weaver. "This clinical trial will give us the empirical data needed to support our hypothesis of the safety and superiority of our product, and further our goal of seeking regulatory approval and gaining customer confidence."

In addition to the active ingredient Hy-IQ™ Water being used in this clinical trial, it has also been reviewed and submitted to the FDA as a GRAS (Generally Regarded as Safe) active ingredient for use with food products. The Company is currently seeking FDA final review and approval.

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex has developed a proprietary broad-based germ-killing formula trademarked as Hy-IQ ™ Water. The Non-Toxic, Non-Alcohol, Hydrogen Based Trade Secret formulation has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions traveling at the speed of light that results in lysing(death) of germ cells. Significant prior testing has proven the formula's ability to effectively kill a broad base of pathogens. "Hy-IQ™ Water, may be the most significant discovery in disinfecting since the discovery of chlorine in 1774," says Aphex CEO, David Weaver. www.aphexus.com

FDA Statement

The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

