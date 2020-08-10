Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc, OTC, SNST, continuing to expand production at its new manufacturing location in Port Richey FL.

David J Weaver, CEO, says, "We have produced and shipped over two hundred 275 Gallon Totes since March of this year with our current manufacturing capacity. Once complete, the new manufacturing facility will allow us to produce up to 90 totes per day including Ready To Use (RTU) solution and also up to 10X Concentrate solutions for shipment in the United States and globally. The current pandemic crisis has significantly increased demand for non-alcohol sanitizing."

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc has developed a proprietary broad-based germ-killing formula trademarked as Hy-IQ ™ Water. The Non-Toxic, Non-Alcohol, Hydrogen Based Trade Secret formulation has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions traveling at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. Significant prior testing has proven the formula's ability to effectively kill a broad base of pathogens. "Hy-IQ, may be the most significant discovery in disinfecting since the discovery of chlorine in 1774," says Aphex CEO, David Weaver. www.aphexus.com

FDA Statement



The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

