Aphex BioCleanse Systems Promotes Manufacturing Leader Anthony Fedor To Chairman Of The Board

PITTSFORD, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a sanitization solutions company focused on the development and distribution of non-toxic and water-based sanitization and disinfection products trademarked as Hy-IQ® Water, announced today that it has promoted Board Director Anthony Fedor to Chairman of the Board.

"Tony has been with the company since the very beginning, and it is an honor to offer him this coveted position as we continue to scale our operations and offerings," said Aphex President and CEO David J. Weaver. "He is one of our most loyal supporters and investors, and we trust that he will continue to use his ability to make quick, smart decisions and empower our people to work hard to achieve our goals."

Fedor, in addition to his contributions to Aphex, is a respected manufacturing professional with more than 55 years of experience. He began his career at Eastman Kodak Company working as an engineer in many different departments over the years and eventually became the Vice President and General Manager of Kodak Park in Rochester, NY. Holding this and other significant leadership positions at Kodak, as well as teaching manufacturing at Cornell University, gave Fedor the confidence to go out on his own and acquire manufacturing company Rochester Gear, Inc. in 2007. Since then, he has successfully provided high-quality gears to various industries such as power tool companies, industrial, military, medical, rail, aerospace, and business machines for the past 14 years.

"As someone who grew up in a coal-mining town, I learned to have a very strong work ethic at an early age, and it has carried me through my manufacturing career. I've been passionate about Aphex's technology, Hy-IQ® Water, since becoming involved with the company and I hope to use my manufacturing experience and strategic leadership skills to help the company redefine the sanitization industry. I can see Hy-IQ® Water replacing alcohol completely within the next decade," said Fedor.

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. Preliminary research has proven that it is more effective in killing pathogens than alcohol-based solutions and the company is currently seeking to be the first FDA-approved hand sanitizer. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com .

FDA Statement

The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

