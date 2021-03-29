Aphex BioCleanse Systems Schedules Investor Webcast for Thursday, April 1

PITTSFORD, N.Y., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a sanitization solutions company focused on the development and distribution of non-toxic and water-based sanitization and disinfection products trademarked as Hy-IQ® Water, announced today that the Company will hold a webcast with the investment community on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

David Weaver, CEO and President of Aphex BioCleanse Systems as well as David Olund, the Company's Executive Vice-President, will be answering shareholder questions at the end of the webcast. To register for this webcast, please use the below web link.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Fm_atESGRRCQQqQVIzkRPQ

If you have questions during or prior to the webcast, please send an email to [email protected] with 'SNST Question' in the subject line by 6 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, March 30. The executives will answer as many questions as time will allow. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website in the following days.



About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. Preliminary research has proven that it is more effective in killing pathogens than alcohol-based solutions and the company is currently seeking to be the first FDA-approved hand sanitizer. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com .

FDA Statement

The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

