Aphex BioCleanse Systems' Technology Highlighted at Leading Consumer Product Show; CSO Presents Keynote on Innovative, Sustainable Personal Protective Equipment

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a cleaning solutions company focused on the development and distribution of non-toxic and water-based cleaning products trademarked with Hy-IQ® Water, today announced that it exhibited at the ASD Market Week convention in Las Vegas last week. At the conference, Scott Smith, Aphex's Chief Sustainability Officer and Founder of BioFoam™, presented a keynote address on environmentally friendly consumer cleaning products.

ASD Market Week is the most comprehensive trade show for consumer merchandise in the United States, boasting the world's widest variety of products lines, designed to connect product manufacturers with retailers across the nation. Aphex exhibited its recently acquired BioFoam™ product line which includes products made with a patented, open-cell foam technology that offers advanced cleaning properties without compromising on sustainability. In addition to its sales booth, Aphex's CSO Scott Smith was featured as a keynote speaker and expert in cleaning sustainability. A large audience of interested retailers and distributors attended his presentation on the importance of the sustainability of cleaning products, the significant amount of waste created in the cleaning category, and how some forward-thinking manufacturers have addressed these issues through the introduction of reusable offerings, such as the BioFoam™ products.

"This is one of the largest shows in the US for product producers to connect with retailers and distributors interested in carrying their products and I was both honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to keynote about innovations at the event," said Scott Smith, Aphex Chief Sustainability Officer. "The BioFoam™ product line, paired with the non-toxic cleaning attributes of Aphex's Hy-IQ® Water formula, creates a truly sustainable and effective cleaning product. We were so excited to see the reception by attendees of the show to our new and improved product offering and I am confident we will see the benefits of our attendance here for months to come."

Aphex recently announced the acquisition of the BioFoam™ business, including its patent and trademarks, and the re-introduction of the product line now including the Hy-IQ cleaning solution. Products include a reusable mitt, pad, and mask set with underlaying technology that traps pathogens inside the products, all made with sustainability in mind.

"We are so proud to have Scott out in the field representing Aphex and taking Hy-IQ enhanced products to national audiences," said Aphex Interim CEO Anthony Fedor. "Our wholesale business, partnering with retailers and distributors who produce products powered by our core technology, Hy-IQ® Water, is the cornerstone of our growth strategy and attending this show perfectly fits with that mission."



The booth at the event displayed HY-IQ® powered consumer and professional-grade products for human and pet markets for direct sale and private label platforms. The booth traffic levels exceeded the Company's expectations and it held many meetings with B2B customers. Aphex continues to see strong follow-up interest from vendors and an increase in direct orders from partnerships with current and existing marketing relationships.

To view the CSO Scott Smith's presentation material, please visit: https://aphexus.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/ASD-Las-Vegas-Scott-Smith-Final-8-24-21-for-e-mail.pdf

If you are a distributor or company interested in using or offering Aphex's cleaning products, please visit https://aphexus.com/about/ to learn more, or contact Mark Washo, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales, at [email protected].

Sign up to receive company updates and news at https://aphexus.com/investor-dashboard/.

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of cleaning that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com .

FDA Statement

The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

[email protected]

www.aphexus.com

Phone: 1-585-386-0990



Address:

Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.

1162 Pittsford Victor Road Ste 220

Pittsford, NY 14534

For Aphex media inquiries, please contact:

Kathryn Brown

[email protected]

858-264-6600

www.cmwmedia.com

SOURCE Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aphexus.com

