Aphex BioCleanse Systems Welcomes Original Shark Tank Investor Kevin Harrington and World-Renowned Entrepreneur Mark Timm as Advisors

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a sanitization solutions company focused on the development and distribution of chemical-free, water-based sanitization and disinfection products trademarked as Hy-IQ® Water, announced today that internationally recognized businessman, veteran entrepreneur and original Shark Tank investor Kevin Harrington and his "Mentor to Millions" co-author Mark Timm have joined the Company as advisors.

Harrington joins Aphex at a key moment in the Company's growth as sanitization products are in high demand due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The hand sanitizer market alone, which includes Aphex's alcohol-free hand sanitizer DermAphex®, is expected to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 46 percent in 2020.

"Aphex is currently poised for immense growth potential with our one-of-a-kind alcohol-free, water-based sanitizers that are unlike any other cleaning products on the market," said Aphex President and CEO David J. Weaver. "Harrington and Timm hold decades of experience in guiding businesses to immense growth and we are honored to have them join our team of advisors to help us navigate through this time building extraordinary success."

Throughout his career, Harrington has worked behind the scenes of business ventures and produced more than $5 billion in global sales. He has assisted in the successful launch of more than 500 products, in making dozens of millionaires and has been responsible for the launch of more than 20 businesses that have each topped $100 million in revenue. He has also been involved with iconic brands and celebrities such as Jack Lalanne, Tony Little, George Foreman. and Kim Kardashian, among others.

"Aphex is bringing a much-needed solution to the market during this pandemic," said Harrington. "I am excited to join their team as an advisor and help advance their mission of transforming the sanitization industry."

Aphex also welcomes Mark Timm , who co-authored the book "Mentor to Millions" with Harrington, as an advisor for the Company. Timm's businesses have been built with international footprints in more than a dozen countries and powered by global supply chain connections and across diverse industries from retail to wholesale and from product manufacturing to digital marketing and real estate. One of his enterprises achieved recognition as the runner-up for The National Small Business of the Year presented by President Bush, while another venture became one of the top 100 retailers on Amazon.

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. Preliminary research has proven that it is more effective in killing pathogens than alcohol-based solutions and the company is currently seeking to be the first FDA-approved hand sanitizer. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com .

FDA Statement

The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

[email protected]

www.aphexus.com

Phone: 1-585-386-0990

Address:

Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.

15 Fishers Rd, #111

Pittsford, NY 14534

For media inquiries, please contact: Kathryn Reinhard t [email protected] 858-264-6600

SOURCE Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aphexus.com

