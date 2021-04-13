Aphex BioCleanse Systems Welcomes World-Renowned Entrepreneur Mark Timm as Chief Marketing Officer and Member of the Board

PITTSFORD, N.Y., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a sanitization solutions company focused on the development and distribution of non-toxic and water-based sanitization and disinfection products trademarked as Hy-IQ® Water, announced today that world-renowned entrepreneur Mark Timm has joined the Company as Chief Marketing Officer and Member of the Board.

"We are grateful to have Mark join our team and believe his dedication shows the potential of our technology to disrupt the current standards of sanitization around the world," said Aphex President and CEO David J. Weaver. "As we continue to launch new initiatives, Timm's internationally-recognized expertise and global connections will be great assets in achieving our goal of bringing a new age of sanitization that is safe for everyone, people, plants, pets and property alike."

Timm is a respected entrepreneur and international business leader who has proven his ability to bring growth to a variety of industries, including retail, wholesale, product manufacturing, digital marketing, and real estate. He has built businesses with international footprints in more than a dozen countries that are powered by global supply chain connections and across diverse industries. Over the years, he has led seven businesses to successful exits through his ability to identify companies with the potential to disrupt their industries and guide them with a strategy for sustained success. One of Timm's enterprises achieved recognition as the runner-up for The National Small Business of the Year presented by President Bush, while another venture became one of the Top 100 Retailers on Amazon.

"I have had the opportunity to mentor and lead a wide array of companies throughout my career and have developed a keen eye for identifying companies and leadership teams that hold great potential. As I've worked with the Aphex team over the last few months, it's become clear that the company exhibits a talented, passionate leadership team and world-changing technology. I look forward to working closer on strategy and bringing my expertise to the company's leadership team," said Timm.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. Preliminary research has proven that it is more effective in killing pathogens than alcohol-based solutions and the company is currently seeking to be the first FDA-approved hand sanitizer. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com .

The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

