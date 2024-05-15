Aphora Health Introduces AphoraRx, a Discount Pharmacy Website and Mobile App

The digital pharmacy offers savings of up to 90% at local drugstores

CARY, N.C., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphora Health, a global healthcare services company, is pleased to introduce its discount pharmacy platform AphoraRx, a free-to-use website and mobile app that finds the lowest prescription drug prices in the U.S. and provides discounted drug coupons for medications. AphoraRx offers savings of up to 90% off common prescriptions at your local drug stores.

In recent years, insurers have put more of the financial burden of medication on the patient, and many drugs are not included in the insurers' formularies. Additionally, high deductibles often add unnecessary financial strain on patients, creating the market need for a discount pharmacy platform like AphoraRx.

"Drug prices are not regulated, so costs tend to vary significantly between pharmacies, even ones on the same street," said Aphora Health SVP, Pharmacy Services Reggie Faulkner. "This is frustrating for people to deal with. But finally, with AphoraRx, there's no more guesswork. Our digital pharmacy helps you find the right drug at the right price in just a few simple clicks. For some, buying medication through AphoraRx may be cheaper than through your employer's health plan."

Members can earn reward points and access a unique member portal, featuring prescription management, reminders and more. AphoraRx is also a novel addition to Aphora Health's employer group voluntary offering for staff not eligible for the employee health plan due to being part-time.

Individuals can also access Aphora Health's international surgical and cosmetic services now. To learn more and start saving on prescriptions and health products today, visit www.aphorarx.com. The AphoraRx mobile app for Android and Apple users can be downloaded now.

About Aphora Health

Healthcare beyond boundaries.

Aphora Health is a global healthcare services company that aims to improve health equity and lower costs by bringing global healthcare to U.S. markets. The company provides global healthcare access directly to consumers who pay out-of-pocket for healthcare, as well as self-insured employers and their health plan members through its network of accredited healthcare providers, with a clinically focused, high-touch customer service model.

Aphora Health's offerings target high-cost elective surgeries, expensive specialty medications, cosmetic surgery and dental, and other procedures typically not covered by health plans, such as in vitro fertilization, at significantly lower costs. To learn more, visit www.aphorahealth.com.

Media Contact: Liza Deckelbaum, [email protected]

