Aphorio Carter Acquires CT Colocation Data Center with Proximity to New York City and Boston

TRUMBULL, Conn., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphorio Carter Critical Infrastructure Fund, LLC ("Aphorio Carter"), a 506(c) private placement offering focused on critical infrastructure and data center investments, announced today that it has acquired the Trumbull Data Center in Trumbull, CT for approximately $10 Million.

The property is a disaster recovery hub centrally located between New York City and Boston. Originally built in 1960, the facility spans 8.26 acres and is operated as a multi-tenant facility with two data center pods and one disaster recovery pod and features 227,552 square feet of space. The facility has infrastructure for high-performance data and business continuity requirements with 15 MW of utility power, 2N UPS redundancy, and access to four fiber networks.

The colocation facility currently hosts five high-profile credit-worthy anchor tenants, including a leading global financial services group, an international digital business and information technology services leader, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, an automated equities trading solution company, and a global investment firm.

The property is in Trumbull, CT, 60 miles northeast of Manhattan with seamless access to Interstate 95 in Connecticut's highly desirable Fairfield County. The strategic property location offers proximity to the highly competitive New York market as it has significant power and space for additional tenants. The property is located just north of Interstate 95 and Merritt Parkway, allowing access to central New York and New Haven in less than 90 minutes.

"Our data center portfolio continues to grow with the acquisition of the Trumbull Data Center, aiming to deliver additional value for our investors. Strategically located in Connecticut with proximity to New York City, top-tier tenants, and strong investment fundamentals, the facility is an accretive addition for Aphorio Carter. New York is the eighth most developed US data center market yet is struggling to meet AI demand for high power density data centers resulting in low vacancies and rising rents. We hope that our newest acquisition will help meet the growing demand for data center space in that region," said John Regan, chief investment officer of Aphorio Carter.

This acquisition marks Aphorio Carter's seventh critical infrastructure real estate purchase within the last 2 years, bringing the Aphorio Carter portfolio to $203 Million in critical infrastructure and data center assets under management.

About Aphorio Carter

Aphorio Carter is a Carter Funds company investing in income-producing, mission-critical infrastructure, data centers, and other high-growth, technology-related real estate. Led by a seasoned team with a track record of acquiring 125 data centers worldwide, Aphorio Carter aggregates and manages portfolios of digital infrastructure assets with strategic value-add opportunities for the private investment funds it sponsors. Together, the principals of Aphorio Carter have over a century of experience in the digital infrastructure space with a history totaling $5.3 billion in deal volume. Aphorio Carter targets acquisitions that are net-leased to creditworthy tenants and include wholesale, enterprise, colocation, edge, switch, and cloud data center properties – the critical real estate that powers the digital age.

