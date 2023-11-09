Aphorio Carter Acquires Data Center in Collierville, TN

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. , Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphorio Carter Fund Management Company, LLC ("Aphorio Carter"), the critical infrastructure and data center division of Carter Funds, announced today that it has acquired a fully leased enterprise data center property in Collierville, Tennessee, for approximately $13 Million.

The property is a corporate data processing facility situated on the 118-acre FedEx World Technology Center Campus in a suburb of the Memphis metropolitan area. Spanning 4.62 acres, the facility boasts over 86,000 square feet of space, including 41,000 square-foot raised floor area.

Built in 2001, the data center is 100% net leased to a globally recognized logistics powerhouse company.

"We are enthusiastic to incorporate this property into our portfolio, offering strategic opportunities as nationwide demand for data centers continues to grow. In the first half of 2023, CBRE reported that vacancy rates for North American data centers stayed exceptionally low, hovering around a historic record of 3.3%. AI technology and the digital landscape supported by data centers continues to evolve at a remarkable pace," said John Regan, chief investment officer of Aphorio Carter.

This acquisition marks Aphorio Carter's fifth critical infrastructure real estate investment within the last 16 months, aligning with the company's strategy to acquire mission-critical, technology-related real estate.

About Aphorio Carter

Aphorio Carter is a Carter Funds company investing in high-quality income-producing mission-critical infrastructure, data centers, switch sites, and high-growth technology-related real estate. Led by an experienced team that has acquired more than 125 data centers across the world, Aphorio Carter specializes in sourcing and managing accretive digital infrastructure real estate and implements systematic support services aimed at adding long-term value on behalf of the investment funds the company manages. Together, the principals of Aphorio Carter have a century of real estate and transaction experience in the digital infrastructure space totaling an excess of $5.3 billion in value. Aphorio Carter targets acquisitions that are net-leased to creditworthy tenants and include wholesale, enterprise, colocation, edge, switch, and cloud data center properties – the critical real estate that powers the digital age.

Media Contact:

Stacy Sheedy

Vice President, Marketing, Carter Funds

[email protected]

813-358-5982

SOURCE Aphorio Carter