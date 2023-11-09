Aphorio Carter Acquires Data Center in Collierville, TN

News provided by

Aphorio Carter

09 Nov, 2023, 14:14 ET

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. , Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphorio Carter Fund Management Company, LLC ("Aphorio Carter"), the critical infrastructure and data center division of Carter Funds, announced today that it has acquired a fully leased enterprise data center property in Collierville, Tennessee, for approximately $13 Million.

The property is a corporate data processing facility situated on the 118-acre FedEx World Technology Center Campus in a suburb of the Memphis metropolitan area. Spanning 4.62 acres, the facility boasts over 86,000 square feet of space, including 41,000 square-foot raised floor area.

Built in 2001, the data center is 100% net leased to a globally recognized logistics powerhouse company.

"We are enthusiastic to incorporate this property into our portfolio, offering strategic opportunities as nationwide demand for data centers continues to grow. In the first half of 2023, CBRE reported that vacancy rates for North American data centers stayed exceptionally low, hovering around a historic record of 3.3%. AI technology and the digital landscape supported by data centers continues to evolve at a remarkable pace," said John Regan, chief investment officer of Aphorio Carter.

This acquisition marks Aphorio Carter's fifth critical infrastructure real estate investment within the last 16 months, aligning with the company's strategy to acquire mission-critical, technology-related real estate.

About Aphorio Carter

Aphorio Carter is a Carter Funds company investing in high-quality income-producing mission-critical infrastructure, data centers, switch sites, and high-growth technology-related real estate. Led by an experienced team that has acquired more than 125 data centers across the world, Aphorio Carter specializes in sourcing and managing accretive digital infrastructure real estate and implements systematic support services aimed at adding long-term value on behalf of the investment funds the company manages. Together, the principals of Aphorio Carter have a century of real estate and transaction experience in the digital infrastructure space totaling an excess of $5.3 billion in value. Aphorio Carter targets acquisitions that are net-leased to creditworthy tenants and include wholesale, enterprise, colocation, edge, switch, and cloud data center properties – the critical real estate that powers the digital age.

Media Contact:
Stacy Sheedy
Vice President, Marketing, Carter Funds
[email protected]
813-358-5982

SOURCE Aphorio Carter

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.