Aphranel Convenes Cadaver Dissection Class in Thailand Successfully

BANGKOK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural "Moyom Biotech • Aphranel Global Expert Advisory Panel • Thailand Anatomy Exchange Conference" was successfully convened in Thailand. This high-level forum gathered leading experts from multiple Asia-Pacific countries.

Through this concentrated academic dialogue, Aphranel reaffirmed to the industry a clear guiding principle: to return aesthetic medicine to its medical foundation and to safeguard the safe application of regenerative materials through meticulous anatomical science.

A panellist speaks at the Thailand Anatomy Exchange Meeting

Dialogue Between Chinese and International Experts Explores "Regeneration"

The significance of regenerative materials extends beyond composition—it reflects a deep understanding of human anatomy. Using detailed specimens and high-definition imaging, a Chinese–Thai expert team led by Professor Luo Shengkang from Guangdong Second Provincial General Hospital conducted a layer-by-layer study of facial anatomy.

Their analysis of tissue planes, ligaments, and vasculature revealed how Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA) functions as a "collagen-initiating scaffold" within specific anatomical layers.

Dr. Benrita from Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University, Thailand, provided an international perspective, revealing the application logic and evolving trends of regenerative materials across different ethnicities and aesthetic systems. The convergence of Eastern and Western viewpoints elevated the concept of "regeneration" beyond mere technique, advancing it to the construction of holistic medical aesthetics.

Pooling Global Expertise, the MagiC Concept Sets Sail

A major highlight of the conference was the launch of the MagiC Concept Global Expert Advisory Panel, an academic community in regenerative medicine founded by Aphranel and leading global scholars. Dedicated to advancing anatomy-based injection protocols, clinical solutions, and efficacy evaluation systems, the panel aims to enhance the safety, precision, and predictability of regenerative medical practice.

True regeneration is far more than simply stimulating collagen production. It is about reactivating the skin's inherent repair mechanisms through the synergy of material science and clinical technique, achieving a renewal of both tissue function and aesthetic form. As a domestically originated and researched regenerative product, Aphranel has consistently championed this philosophy.

From laboratory research to clinical validation, and from physician education to patient communication, Aphranel has remained steadfast in its original commitment of "Research for Medicine, Medicine for Aesthetics." The company is dedicated to long-term academic development and ecosystem cultivation.

The launch of the MagiC Concept Global Expert Advisory Panel marks a new phase of global collaboration for Aphranel, driving deeper research in regenerative material science, professional development, and the advancement of regenerative aesthetic medicine in China.

SOURCE SHANGHAI MOYOM BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD